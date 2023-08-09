Food-Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches

These cookie ice cream sandwiches are made with crushed candies on the outside.

 Cheyenne Cohen/Katie Workman via AP

What's left on your bucket list this summer? Have you spent enough time near water? Listened to live music outdoors? Have you eaten enough corn, berry cobblers, ice cream sandwiches?

Wait, what's that? You haven't had an ice cream sandwich this summer? Let's fix that right away!

