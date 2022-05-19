Despite the significant medical advancements over the past 20 years, heart disease continues to go undiagnosed in many women.
Most people don’t realize that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States and accounts for nearly 1 in 4 deaths each year. If you live in Tennessee, your risk may be even higher. Tennessee ranks No. 6 in the country for heart disease-related deaths. This statistic can be discouraging, but there’s plenty that you can do to recognize signs and symptoms, reduce your risk, and achieve overall better health.
Signs and symptoms
• Chest pain: This can come in many forms, including sharp, dull, achy, pressure, heaviness, tightness, etc. Pain can often radiate into other areas of the body, such as down one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, and even the abdomen.
• Shortness of breath
• Nausea and vomiting
• Lightheadedness or dizziness
• Fatigue
Symptoms can often be aggravated or brought on by activity but can also occur at rest. Because women are more likely to have atypical heart disease symptoms than men, they will often attribute them to other illnesses and conditions. That’s why it’s imperative to report any new or unusual symptoms to your health care provider right away, especially if you have risk factors for heart disease.
Risk factors for heart disease
• High blood pressure
• High cholesterol
• Diabetes
• Obesity
• Smoking
• Family history of heart disease
Reducing your risk of heart disease
If you don’t already have a primary care provider, consider obtaining one. They can help you diagnose and manage your specific risk factors for heart disease, which can go a long way in helping you live a longer and healthier life.
• Check your blood pressure regularly. High blood pressure often has no signs or symptoms. Current guidelines from the American Heart Association consider a BP less than 120/80 as within normal limits.
• Know your cholesterol levels. Current guidelines recommend:
A total blood cholesterol less than 200 mg/dl
LDL (bad cholesterol) less than 100 mg/dl
HDL (good cholesterol) higher than 50 mg/dl for women (higher than 40 mg/dl for men)
• Screen for diabetes and manage your glucose levels effectively.
The hemoglobin A1C blood test measures your average blood sugar levels over the prior three months.
Normal: less than 5.7%
Prediabetes: 5.7% to 6.4%
Diabetes: 6.5% or above
Talk to your medical provider about your individual goals for these numbers, as many things can affect them. Once you’ve determined the correct numbers for you, there are many things that you can do to help you meet your goals and reduce your overall risk.
• Eat a healthy diet that includes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, low-fat or fat-free dairy products, and lean meats. Avoid saturated or trans fats, added sugars, and high amounts of salt.
• Exercise regularly. This can be as simple as taking a brisk walk several days a week.
• QUIT Smoking! This alone can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease.
• If you and your medical provider determine that medication is necessary to help you reach your goals, be compliant. Let your provider know if you’re having problems with certain medications, as there are often other available options that you can better tolerate.
As always, make sure that you see your health care provider before starting any new diet, exercise regimen or medication. Together you can determine a safe and effective plan for yourself.
Stay healthy, Kingsport!
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy. Desteny Clemons is the organization’s director. She can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org