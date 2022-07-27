JOHNSON CITY — On Monday Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine announced on social media that the monkeypox virus is "in our region."
Ballad Health's service area covers 21 counties in two states: Tennessee and Virginia.
The Times News reached out to Ballad Health's media contacts on Monday and again on Wednesday and could not get any answers regarding the location(s) of the "several cases" Levine said are in the region.
Sullivan County Regional Health Department Director Gary Mayes told the Times News there were no monkeypox cases in Sullivan County as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mayes said the his department has been in contact with the Tennessee Department of Health over the past couple of days discussing the logistics of rolling out public information campaigns and coordinating testing and vaccinations.
Mayes said vaccinations will be very limited but will be available through the SCRHD, as well as at other county health departments across Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health's website redirects readers to the Centers for Disease Control's website for answers to questions about monkeypox.
The CDC, a federal agency, issues daily updates Monday-Friday on confirmed cases in the United States and around the globe. A review of that information on Tuesday and Wednesday shows:
• Cases in the U.S. increased from 3,591 to 4,639 overnight.
• Tennessee cases increased by one, from 20 on Tuesday to 21 on Wednesday.
• Virginia cases decreased by one, from 40 on Tuesday to 39 on Wednesday.
• Globally, cases increased from 19,188 on Tuesday to 20,638 on Wednesday. A key figure indicates the unusual spread of monkeypox this time around. Most of the cases, by far, are being confirmed in locations, like the U.S., that have not historically reported monkeypox. Of the 20,638 confirmed cases documented by the CDC in 77 locations around the world as of Wednesday, 20,311 are in 71 nations in the latter category.
• In the U.S., the top five states by caseload (Tuesday's total): New York, 1,228 (900); California, 799 (356); Illinois, 385 (350); Florida, 332, (309); and Georgia, 312 (289).
• As of Wednesday, Virginia ranked 16th in the number of cases by state and Tennessee ranked 23rd.
According to the Virginia Department of Health's website, while anyone can get or spread monkeypox, many cases in this outbreak have been among gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (MSM). This group, particularly MSM with multiple sex partners, is currently at greatest risk. If monkeypox continues to spread in our communities, other groups are likely to be affected.
The VDH website states the risk to the general public is considered low at this time.
"People with monkeypox in the current outbreak generally report having close, sustained physical contact, including sexual contact, with other people who have monkeypox," the site states in part. "Household contacts may also be at increased risk of monkeypox infection."
"What you need to know," according to the CDC:
- CDC is tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the United States.
- The monkeypox virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox.
- You can take steps to prevent getting monkeypox and lower your risk during sex.
- CDC recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and people who are at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox.
- If you have any symptoms of monkeypox, talk to your health care provider, even if you don’t think you had contact with someone who has monkeypox.
- CDC is urging health care providers in the United States to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox.