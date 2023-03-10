NASHVILLE — Three Northeast Tennessee schools are all wet in a good way — one each in Kingsport, Sullivan County and Carter County.

And the one from Sullivan County is among a top tier group for making a two-minute, 59-second television newscast-style video reporting on hydration heroes and villains by some of the school’s fifth-graders.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.