NASHVILLE — Three Northeast Tennessee schools are all wet in a good way — one each in Kingsport, Sullivan County and Carter County.
And the one from Sullivan County is among a top tier group for making a two-minute, 59-second television newscast-style video reporting on hydration heroes and villains by some of the school’s fifth-graders.
Delta Dental of Tennessee has announced the three Tri-Cities elementary schools were among 30 schools from across the state selected to receive “Water’s Cool @ School” grants to replace an existing water fountain with an Elkay bottle filling station.
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the news of the free water station came just as the school system was starting to put 113 new water bottle filling stations in place that were funded by a grant from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
“There will be 15 at the high schools, 10 at the middle schools and five or six at each elementary school,” Rafalowski said.
MARY HUGHES SCHOOL IN TOP TIER
Mary Hughes School in Piney Flats, part of the Sullivan County system, Jackson Elementary in Kingsport and Valley Forge Elementary in Carter County each won a filling station and toothbrushes for all students, staff and faculty. And a video from Mary Hughes helped it also win water bottles for all students and staff.
The newscast-style video from “WATER-Channel 20,” produced by Mary Hughes School, tells the story of Liquid Lady, a superhero who captures the Water Bottle Bandit and Dehydration Devil after the two villains damage a water bottle filling station. They are not able to run away because of their poor hydration.
The two villains, who couldn’t keep running after consuming “fizzy drinks,” are then taken to jail by the hero and a police officer.
The video was the brainchild of fifth grade English language arts and social studies teacher Lindsay Henry, a former human resources officer for a coal business who became a teaching assistant in 2017 and a certified, full-time teacher in 2020.
She said some of the students were school ambassadors and all were in the RTI or response to intervention program in which students work in smaller groups on improving skills and for enrichment.
“The writing assignment was to come up with a script and perform,” Henry said. Principal Randy Gentry got an email about the contest from Delta and suggested it to Henry with a 10-day turnaround. It was submitted Nov. 17.
CAST
All told, 15 participated in the project, and 14 can be identified by name. The field reporter is played by Addie Blevins, 11, and the weather forecaster/newscaster by Sawyer Swartz.
“We kind of volunteered and then we kind of voted for who would be best for the speaking parts,” Addie, who might pursue a career as a veterinarian, said Monday.
Taleah Moorcroft, 11, played the Captain of the Fizzy Fuzz Police and said since the video shoot she has tried to drink more water and fewer soft drinks.
Peyton Slone, 10, played the Water Bottle Bandit. “It was really fun because we go to go all over the school,” Peyton said.
Sam Yarber, 11, was one of the prisoners at the end of the video. “It was fun to be in a video,” Sam said. “Well be able to drink water a lot more” with the new stations.
James McMahan was the other prisoner. “It took a lot of shots,” James said. The two-day shoot was rendered into two minutes and 59 seconds of finished video.
Other cast members included Lilly Whittemore as Little Liquid, Scarlett Ricon-Nicolas, the student who shows the broken water fountain, Nichole Akers as Dehydration Devil and Nora Calvert as the prison guard.
Two students who were in the crowd were Canon Stout and Bella Phelan. One other student cannot be identified publicly, Henry said.
WHAT IS THE CONTEST?
Now in its third year, the Water’s Cool @ School grant program aims to teach kids about the importance of drinking more water and to make it easier for kids to stay properly hydrated during the school day.
To date, more than 100 schools across Tennessee have received grants for a new bottle filling station through the program.
“Drinking more water is one of the best and easiest things to you can do for your health at any age, and the creative video and art project submissions we received from schools across Tennessee clearly show that drinking more water can in fact also be the ‘cool’ thing to do,’ ” said Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee. “Thank you to all of the schools that applied this year, and congratulations to the grant recipients.”
The 30 selected schools will receive their new bottle filling stations and toothbrushes for all students, faculty, and staff. The select group of schools recognized for the creativity of their applications will also receive water bottles for all students and staff.
In 2014, Mount Carmel and Carters Valley elementary schools won water bottle filling stations in a similar Delta competition, with Mount Carmel making the top 10 of 55 schools because of a video of rapping teachers.
HOW DID APPLICATION PROCESS WORK?
As part of the grant application process, schools were encouraged — but not required — to submit creative projects along with their application that highlights how water is good for your health, what makes a healthy smile or why the school needs a water bottle filling station.
Delta Dental has produced oral health educational materials for students through the Water’s Cool @ School program including activity sheets, games, posters and demonstrations.
Organized by grade level (K-2, 3-5, 6-12), the free resources are available to download online at https://www.deltadentaltn.com/wcs/educational-materials/.