KINGSPORT — If you don’t know how to swim or have children who never learned, the Kingsport Aquatic Center is where you need to be this week.
On Thursday, the center is participating in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, an event created in 2010 by the World Waterpark Association to promote the importance of swim safety. The event is free with a daily admission to the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Lessons begin at 2 p.m. Thursday for children and adults of all ages.
“Water safety is very important to the Kingsport Aquatic Center,” said Programs Supervisor Madison Gump. “So we’re excited to participate in this global event again this year.”
A LIFE-SAVING SKILL
Swimming is a life-saving skill for children and a vital tool to prevent drowning.
Drowning is a global major public health problem, according to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2015, an estimated 360,000 people died from drowning, and drowning is the third-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death, accounting for 7% of all injury- related deaths.
In the United States, drowning is the second-leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children ages 1-14. Research shows the risk of drowning can be reduced by 88% if children participate in formal swim lessons between the ages of 1-4.
However, a survey conducted by the American Red Cross in 2014 found that 54% of Americans either can’t swim or don’t have all of the basic swimming skills.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Swim lessons save lives, and the Kingsport Aquatic Center offers American Red Cross-certified swim lessons year-round for all ages and abilities.
To learn more about swim lessons, visit swimkingsport.com or call (423) 343-9758.
For more information about the World Waterpark Association’s effort to promote swim safety, visit www.wlsl.org.