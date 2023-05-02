This image is from the September 2019 Walk to Defeat ALS, show "Team Lane" that walked for Ken Lane that September day. He died in June 12, 2020, from complications of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gerig's Disease.
KINGSPORT — The ALS Association will hold its annual Tri-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS at Borden Park in Kingsport Saturday, May 13.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m., according to news release. People living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers and others impacted by ALS will join the fight to find a cure at the Tri-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS.
DETAILS OF DISEASE
ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe.
ALS has no known cause or cure, but the release said ALS communities in Bristol, Johnson City, and Kingsport areas are rallying together to do whatever it takes to change that. The release said the community will come together to honor a loved one with the disease, remember those who have passed, and raise awareness and critical fundraising support for the fight against ALS.
With two to five years to live, people living with ALS have an urgent need, the release said, and the community is stepping in to fill it by walking for those who can’t.
The Walk to Defeat ALS in which all funds raised directly support cutting-edge research, programs and patient care. Last year’s virtual event raised more than $32,000 with more than 140 walkers.
All registered participants who raise $100 or more receive a commemorative T-shirt. Supporters who register or make donations online are not required to attend the walk.
ABOUT THE ALS ASSOCIATION
The ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of ALS research in the world.
The association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure.
For more information about the association, go online to its website at als.org.