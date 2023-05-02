Hundreds gather for Tri-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS

This image is from the September 2019 Walk to Defeat ALS, show "Team Lane" that walked for Ken Lane that September day. He died in June 12, 2020, from complications of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gerig's Disease.

 KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS FILE PHOTO

KINGSPORT — The ALS Association will hold its annual Tri-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS at Borden Park in Kingsport on Saturday, May 13.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m., according to news release. People living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers and others impacted by ALS will join the fight to find a cure at the Tri-Cities Walk to Defeat ALS.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

For more information about the association, go online to its website at als.org.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you