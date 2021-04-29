KINGSPORT — Have you thought about volunteering for one of our community’s organizations? When volunteering, how do you feel after giving your time to a nonprofit that relies on individuals just like you? Giving our time and talents can reward our minds and bodies in many ways.
One-hundred hours
A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine recognized that adults over the age of 50 who volunteer 100 hours or more a year saw a “reduced risk of mortality and developing physical limitation, higher levels of subsequent physical activity and an improved sense of well-being.”
Volunteering for 100 hours per year is just a couple of hours a week, which is an attainable goal for many of our Kingsport neighbors to strive towards.
Helping nonprofits
While volunteering works to strengthen our soul by promoting well-being, it also benefits our local nonprofit organizations that see volunteerism as essential to the work they do. Our Kingsport neighbors possess great talents that are beneficial to our fellow citizens and these local organizations.
The United Way of Greater Kingsport is known for its fundraising campaigns that take donation dollars and spread them to local organizations like Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center and Girls Inc. of Kingsport.
Did you know that our local United Way also helps pair volunteers with community organizations in the area through an easy-to-use website? This website (www.Volunteer-United.org) is a tool for you to pair your talents with an organization searching for a volunteer just like you.
Volunteering
The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission is all about volunteering. The group itself is made up of diverse members contributing their time, talents and passion for the city of Kingsport.
Looking to serve?
Kingsport has over 20 commissions and boards, all comprised of individuals who volunteer their time to help make Kingsport a great place to live, work, and play.
You can submit your application to serve on one of our city’s various committees through ServeKingsport, which can be found at kingsporttn.gov/servekingsport.