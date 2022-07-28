JOHNSON CITY — On Monday Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine announced on social media that the monkeypox virus is “in our region.”
Ballad Health’s service area covers 21 counties in two states: Tennessee and Virginia.
The Times News reached out to Ballad Health’s media contacts on Monday and again on Wednesday and could not get any answers regarding the location(s) of the “several cases” Levine said are in the region.
Thursday afternoon the health system provided the following statement:
“Ballad Health is working closely with state health officials as we monitor several confirmed cases of monkeypox in our region. As of now, the general public should not be concerned as monkeypox spread in the Appalachian Highlands is minimal. Monkeypox is primarily spread person-to-person through close, sustained physical contact.
The statement noted monkeypox cannot be transmitted during short periods of shared airspace, and is not known to linger in the air.
Ballad Health also supplied the Times News with a copy of an email sent to local health providers and elected officials on Monday by Dr. David Kirshke of the Northeast Regional Health Office in Johnson City.
Kirshke's email, sent prior to Levine's social media post, read, in part:
"We have at least 16 confirmed cases in Tennessee with several cases in northeast Tennessee. There are likely more unrecognized and undiagnosed cases and more contacts in the incubation period. Therefore, we have sent out information to healthcare providers regarding diagnosing and testing for monkeypox, which can and has been missed if healthcare providers are not considering the diagnosis. Although the outbreak has been largely among certain risk groups via close skin-to-skin contact, monkeypox can also sometimes spread by respiratory secretion and even potentially by material that has been in contact with the rash. This means that there is potential risk for spread within the community , including on airplanes, within households, in workplaces, in jails, and in schools. So far these risks have been low, but as with COVID-19, it is important to recognize and isolate cases and monitor contacts during the 21-day incubation period. This is currently being done with a similar system to that which we have used during the current COVID-19 pandemic."
Sullivan County Regional Health Department Director Gary Mayes told the Times News there were no monkeypox cases in Sullivan County as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
He said his department has been in contact with the Tennessee Department of Health over the past couple of days discussing the logistics of rolling out public information campaigns and coordinating testing and vaccinations.
Mayes said vaccinations will be very limited but will be available through the SCRHD, as well as at other county health departments in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s website redirects readers to the Centers for Disease Control’s website for answers to questions about monkeypox.
The CDC, a federal agency, issues daily updates Monday-Friday on confirmed cases in the United States and around the globe. A review of that information on Tuesday and Wednesday shows:
• Cases in the U.S. increased from 3,591 to 4,639 overnight.
• Tennessee cases increased by one, from 20 on Tuesday to 21 on Wednesday.
• Virginia cases decreased by one, from 40 on Tuesday to 39 on Wednesday.
• Globally, cases increased from 19,188 on Tuesday to 20,638 on Wednesday. A key figure indicates the unusual spread of monkeypox this time around. Most of the cases, by far, are being confirmed in locations, like the U.S., that have not historically reported monkeypox. Of the 20,638 confirmed cases documented by the CDC in 77 locations around the world as of Wednesday, 20,311 are in 71 nations in the latter category.
• In the U.S., the top five states by caseload (Tues- day’s total): New York, 1,228 (900); California, 799 (356); Illinois, 385 (350); Florida, 332, (309); and Georgia, 312 (289).
• As of Wednesday, Virginia ranked 16th in the number of cases by state; Tennessee ranked 23rd.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, while anyone can get or spread monkeypox, many cases in this outbreak have been among gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (MSM). This group, particularly MSM with multiple sex partners, is currently at greatest risk. If monkeypox continues to spread in our communities, other groups are likely to be affected.
The VDH website states the risk to the general public is considered low at this time.
“People with monkeypox in the current outbreak generally report having close, sustained physical contact, including sexual contact, with other people who have monkeypox,” the site states in part. “Household contacts may also be at increased risk of monkeypox infection.”
“What you need to know,” according to the CDC:
- CDC is tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the United States.
The monkeypox virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact
- with someone who has monkeypox.
- You can take steps to
and
- .
- CDC recommends
- for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and people who are at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox.
- If you have any
, talk to your health care provider, even if you don’t think you had contact with someone who has monkeypox.