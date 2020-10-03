ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson made the decision on Friday evening to shut down Cherokee High School next week (Oct. 5-9) after three teachers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Since returning to classroom instruction last month, Hawkins County Schools has quarantined for two weeks all students who come into contact with a teacher or student who is identified as a positive or probable COVID-19 case.
Hixson told the Times News Friday evening, however, that Cherokee’s three positive teachers had come into contact with numerous other teachers, as well as entire classrooms full of students.
The only logical solution, Hixson noted, was to take Cherokee back to the “Code Red” 100% virtual classroom situation under which the school year began. All other schools in the system will remain on their current four-day schedule.
One silver lining, however, is that fall break is coming soon: Oct. 12-16.
As a result, the second week of quarantine for Cherokee’s faculty, staff and student body will be when school is not in session.
School administrators and the Board of Education had intended on evaluating the COVID situation during the break to determine if they could begin the regular five-day school week when classes resume on Oct. 19.
Hixson said Friday the likelihood of returning to a regular school schedule on that date is not good. At the very least, he anticipates keeping the current schedule until Christmas break. That schedule is four days of classroom instruction, with Fridays being virtual instruction only so schools can be deep-cleaned.
The BOE is scheduled to hold a workshop on Tuesday evening, during which the board is expected to discuss how to proceed with the school schedule. Hixson said he should have a clearer picture by then of the extent of the COVID-19 infection among Cherokee’s students, faculty and staff, and if it is more widespread than the three known teacher cases.
186 Hawkins County students had been quarantined
Although 186 county students had been quarantined (as of Thursday) since the school year began in early August, Hixson noted that there had been only 22 probable/positive COVID cases total in all schools.
On Monday, 24 Volunteer High School students who have been in quarantine since Sept. 17 will be allowed to return to the classroom.
Another 53 Hawkins County students, mostly from Cherokee, were supposed to end their current term of quarantine before the end of next week.
On Monday, 31 Cherokee students would have completed their quarantine, followed by six Bulls Gap School students who will return on Tuesday, and 16 Cherokee students who would have returned on Friday.
A total of 18 school staff members had been quarantined as of Thursday, but there were no teachers quarantined prior to Friday’s new cases being discovered at Cherokee.
Cherokee’s struggles with COVID-19
Hixson noted that Cherokee has struggled with COVID more than any other school over the past two months.
Prior to Friday, Cherokee was leading all Hawkins County schools with 98 students quarantined and nine positive/probable COVID cases.
Volunteer had 72 students quarantined and two positive/probable; Surgoinsville Middle had eight students quarantined and two positive/probable; Bulls Gap School has six quarantined and two positive/probable; and Clinch School had two quarantined and one positive/probable. Other schools that have had one positive/probable case but no quarantines include Pathways Alternative, St. Clair Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, Church Hill Elementary and Surgoinsville Elementary.
Explaining positive, probable and quarantine
On Thursday, Hixson explained to the Board of Education that quarantine doesn’t mean those students are positive COVID-19 cases or even probable COVID-19 cases.
Students are given two-week quarantine status if they’ve possibly been exposed to someone who is a positive or probable COVID-19 case. That means they can’t attend classes physically, but they are still required to utilize virtual classrooms via computer.
“Our hands are tied when it comes to them being either a close contact or a probable positive case,” Hixson said. “There is a timeline that we’re obligated to follow for safety.”
“One benefit of having the virtual (classroom) backbone the teachers have created is that we can make use of it in quarantine situations,” Hixson added.
Hixson also told the BOE Thursday there has been confusion among the public about the difference between a positive case, a probable case and a quarantine.
“A positive case is just that. An identified positive COVID case,” Hixson said. “They’ve had a test and we have to respond to that. A probable case is they’re exhibiting symptoms or feeling poorly, and we have to respond to that. Quarantine is a result of a positive case, and removing those that have symptoms, or have been identified as having close contact with a positive or probable case. Because we have approximately 70-plus students in quarantine (as of Thursday), that doesn’t mean we have 70-plus positive cases or probable cases.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, since Hawkins County’s mask mandate expired on Tuesday at midnight, there have been 33 new positive COVID-19 cases reported countywide, including 16 on Wednesday, seven on Thursday, and 10 on Friday.
Hawkins County’s seven-day average for the number of new COVID cases as of Friday was 9.1 per day countywide.