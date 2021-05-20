SURGOINSVILLE — Although they’ve never completely filled their containers during Surgoinsville Spring Cleanup, maintenance director Eddie McNally said it could happen during this Saturday’s event.
The Hawkins County Solid Waste Department will supply two large roll-away garbage containers for Saturday’s Spring Cleanup collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The containers will be located in the parking lot across the street from the Surgoinsville maintenance shop at 515 Old Stage Road.
“We’ll accept anything that the landfill will take,” McNally told the Times News earlier this week. “On this occasion we’ll also take passenger car tires as long as they’re not mounted on the rim. No commercial truck tires.”
Other acceptable items include furniture, appliances, old building materials and residential garbage.
Technically, the Spring Cleanup collection event is for city residents, but McNally said nearby neighbors from outside the city limits won’t be turned away. The idea is to make the area more attractive for everyone.
“The way we see it, if there are some people in the lower part of Carters Valley or Stony who don’t live inside the Surgoinsville city limits, we’ve got no problem with them bringing,” McNally said. “The whole idea is to encourage people to clean up their property and spruce up. We’re not going to deny anybody who lives outside the city. We never turned anybody away.”
Although Surgoinsville has never filled up its containers during past Spring Cleanups, they came close last year during the pandemic when more folks were at home and had time to do a thorough cleaning.
The year before was light, but McNally said he’s hoping everyone in town takes advantage of this opportunity to purge themselves of a large quantity of junk.
“There has been a lot of building and additions that happened during the pandemic — people trying to do home improvements,” McNally said. “I’m sure they’ve got discarded building materials. Anything laying around that’s an eyesore, or may serve as a habitat for vermin or insects. We’re just trying to encourage everybody to clean up.”
McNally added, “There’s litter all over the place in Hawkins County, and we just want to do out part to offer an option for disposing of this stuff properly.”