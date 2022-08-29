BLOUNTVILLE — Construction of a new Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services station is planned for a site in Colonial Heights.
For more than 20 years, the county’s EMS has operated out of “borrowed” space in the Kingsport Fire Department’s Station 6 at 4598 Fort Henry Drive, EMS Chief Jim Perry said Monday.
“We’re grateful to the city for allowing us to operate from Fire Station 6,” Perry said. “We’ve been taking up one of their bays for our vehicle, and our staff have shared the living quarters in the station with KFD personnel. Our desire to build our own station is not due to any disagreement. It’s needed to allow us to grow.”
The Sullivan County Commission approved financing up to $2.6 million for the new station, including buying the property it will occupy.
The lot, at the corner of Fort Henry Drive and Tall Oaks Court, is a block or so away from Fire Station 6. The property owner’s original asking price was $400,000. An appraisal placed its value at $314,000. The county negotiated a price of $300,000.
EMS Med-6, the unit now at the fire station, serves a wide area and reaches the Washington County line on Highway 36, Exit 66 on Interstate 81 to the north and the county line on I-81 to the south. West Ridge High School is in the area served by EMS Med-6.
Perry said the location’s proximity to I-81 makes it a prime spot for EMS.
“It’s one of our high-volume areas,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said. “Our EMS folks have done a great job, and this is an opportunity to improve their workplace while continuing to offer the community this important service.”
Perry noted the number of calls EMS responds to annually has tripled in the last 30 years or so.
Venable said building a new EMS station on county-owned land for the Med-6 service area is in keeping with a strategy started a few years ago.
The county has completed two new EMS stations on county-owned land, and two more are under construction. Those projects moved EMS equipment and personnel out of rented, cramped spaces.
The county commission’s action means the property can be purchased and engineering and design phases can begin.
If a bond issue is required to finance the $2.6 million, it would require the county to budget an estimated $70,000 per year, per $1 million borrowed, for debt service, county finance staff said.
Venable said that would equal about one-third of one cent on the county’s property tax rate.