Sullivan County EMS Station #8 on Gibson Mill Road

Ground was broken for this EMS station on Gibson Mill Road in June 2020. Sullivan County has completed two new EMS facilities on land owned by the county, and two are under construction.

 J.H. OSBORNE/Kingsport Times News

BLOUNTVILLE — Construction of a new Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services station is planned for a site in Colonial Heights.

For more than 20 years, the county’s EMS has operated out of “borrowed” space in the Kingsport Fire Department’s Station 6 at 4598 Fort Henry Drive, EMS Chief Jim Perry said Monday.

