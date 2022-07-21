Summer season means a plethora of in-season produce. If looking for a sweet treat to beat the summer heat, try stone fruit. Stone fruits include peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries and apricots. They are referred to as stone fruits for the large “stone-like” seed surrounded by soft and sweet edible fruit. Stone fruit, also known as drupes, are in season from late May through early October.
Like other fruits, stone fruits, are high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals and low in fat, cholesterol and sodium. Most stone fruits are a good source of vitamin C and fiber. Vitamin C is linked to immune health, important for wound healing and collagen production, and assists with the absorption of iron. Fiber is beneficial for bowel regularity and has been linked to improvement with cholesterol and blood sugar regulation.
Stone fruits offer a variety of polyphenols. These natural phytochemicals have been linked to numerous health benefits and thought to lower risk of many chronic diseases.
Cherries contain carotenoids and polyphenols, which are believed to have an anti-inflammatory effect. Specifically linked with muscle recovery, cherries or cherry juice are a great option for recovery following intense physical activity.
Apricots are commonly referred to as the “golden fruit” due to their rich nutritional value. They offer a high concentration of flavonoids and antioxidants and are a good source of vitamin A, potassium and iron. Apricots are touted with reducing free radicals, which can assist with reducing oxidative damage to cells.
Peaches are rich in vitamin A and contain health-promoting antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds act as protective scavengers of free radicals and are linked to preserving and improving eye health.
Try stone fruit for a quick nutritious snack on the go or add to a favorite recipe. Try stone fruit in a cool summertime smoothie.
Peachy Cherry Smoothie
1 cup milk of your choice
1/2 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
1 cup cherries, pitted
1 medium peach, sliced
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup ice
Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Visit www.foodcity.com for more recipe ideas.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.