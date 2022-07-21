food city logo

Summer season means a plethora of in-season produce. If looking for a sweet treat to beat the summer heat, try stone fruit. Stone fruits include peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries and apricots. They are referred to as stone fruits for the large “stone-like” seed surrounded by soft and sweet edible fruit. Stone fruit, also known as drupes, are in season from late May through early October.

Like other fruits, stone fruits, are high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals and low in fat, cholesterol and sodium. Most stone fruits are a good source of vitamin C and fiber. Vitamin C is linked to immune health, important for wound healing and collagen production, and assists with the absorption of iron. Fiber is beneficial for bowel regularity and has been linked to improvement with cholesterol and blood sugar regulation.

