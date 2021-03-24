KINGSPORT — Beginning April 1, Healthy Kingsport has created a spring challenge that would push our community to change its mindset regarding being active. When you tell yourself something, your mind starts to believe it. Instead of telling yourself walking a couple of miles a day is difficult or running is hard or I don’t have time to work out…tell yourself. I CAN DO THIS, and you will!
As students, parents and teachers look forward to spring break, our community is trying to find new ways to be active. Healthy Kingsport would like to introduce you to our “Spring Forward” Walker Tracker challenge! Our new challenge will be called “Spring Forward,” beginning April 1 and ending June 30. We want to challenge everyone to get at least 6,000 steps or three miles per day. Who knows, there may be some giveaways after the challenge.
Healthy Kingsport challenges everyone in the community to be a part of this operational challenge. All you have to do is visit our website, click Join Walker Tracker and sign up or download our Walker Tracker app. You can link your tracking devices to the app, or you can input your steps manually.
Already a Walker Tracker participant?
Awesome! Log in and join the challenge! At the end of the June challenge, Healthy Kingsport participants’ steps/miles will add to our city’s 4-Million Mile Challenge. The winner of this challenge will be announced at the Walk 4 Wellness Expo in October 2021. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay informed.
Walker Tracker Spring Break Fun?
For those who average fewer than 4,000 steps a day, there were about 77 deaths per 1,000 people each year. That number dropped to 21 per 1,000 among people who got between 4,000 and 8,000 steps each day.
Activities to keep you moving:
• Visit the Kingsport Selfie trail that is located throughout the city.
• Visit one of our city parks.
• Utilize playing outside.
• Take a walk, run or bike ride around the neighborhood.
• Play a game of basketball, baseball, volleyball, tennis or soccer.
• Get a jump-start on spring and work in the yard.
• Find a local hiking trail.
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy.