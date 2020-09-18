You might say there are two types of at-home cooks: the ones who can tell you on Monday what they’re making on Thursday night, and the ones who decide what’s for dinner tonight while staring into the fridge.
Sketching out your meals in advance makes it easy to look ahead in the week and see what dressing you can mix up or what veggies might need chopping when you’ve got a few minutes of downtime during a cooking session.
Wasting less money
Planning meals might mean you buy only ingredients you’ll actually use. A strategically stocked pantry means fewer trips to the grocery store and never being left high and dry when an ambitious cooking project falls flat.
Research supports the planner mentality. Eighty-two percent is the amount of meals Americans prepare at home, a higher percentage than 10 years ago. And 31% is the number of Americans who say lower cost motivates them to cook at home; 22% say a desire for healthier fare drives them into the kitchen.
Let’s Shop smart
Here are some tips for preparing meals at home.
Inventory — Keep a running list of the items you rely on most.
Include vegetarian meals. Building at least two of your meals each week around plant-based ingredients like squash, eggplant, or lentils guarantees you’ll get in more micronutrients.
Load up on produce — Located in downtown Kingsport on Wednesday and Saturday mornings, your Kingsport Farmers Market is ideal. Make sure to include some longer-lasting items like root vegetables and apples in your stash. If you purchase fruits or vegetable that go bad quickly, like spinach and tomatoes, use them early in the week and then get working on the hardier items.
Consider convenience — Having groceries brought to your door can save a ton of time and make it easy to resist impulse purchase. You may also consider curbside pickup from your local grocery store, like Food City. It’s simple and convenient. You order all of your items online and schedule a time to pick up curbside. They even load it in your car for you. Talk about easy!
Delivery or curbside pickup could cost a small fee, but it helps to keep your kitchen stocked with things that will allow you to make healthy dinners when you have only a short window of time to shop. The only downside: these options do not allow you to pick your own produce. If you’ve got a fruit and veggie haul from the Farmers Market and some basics on hand, think about what meals you can make and then use an online service to fill in the missing ingredients.
Shop the grocery store’s perimeter to focus on fresh food instead of getting swayed by the packaged stuff. Go early in the morning or late at night to avoid crowds. You can even figure out precisely when the store restocks after the busy weekend and which of the baggers will never, ever crush the eggs.
Shopping may not always be easy, but you can make it fun and rewarding. Reach out to our Healthy Kingsport staff to ask about our favorite produce options at the Kingsport Farmers Market or for advice on online grocery shopping.
Keeping our readers mentally active is our goal! Healthy Kingsport’s Facebook, Instagram, and the Twitter page will be ramping up efforts to help people who are staying at home. Our social media platforms will also educate you to stay active, be engaged, and eat well.