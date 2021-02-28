ROGERSVILLE — Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is Feb. 28 to March 6, and Hawkins County Emergency Management is using the week to promote preparedness to Tennesseans.
National Weather Service offices in Nashville, Memphis, Morristown and Huntsville, Ala., are planning a series of educational and training events, using each day of Severe Weather Awareness Week to focus on a different severe weather threat. Information on the NWS activities is available at weather.gov/ohx/swaw2021.
A highlight of the week will be the Statewide Tornado Drill NWS will conduct Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The drill will also include a statewide test of NOAA weather radios.
Basic severe weather advice
Never venture into high water, either on foot or in a vehicle.
If you’re outside and hear thunder, go indoors immediately.
Go to a basement or an innermost, first floor room in your home if you’re told to take shelter during a tornado warning.
Know the location of and route to your office’s or building’s tornado shelter.
Never try to outrun a tornado.
Have an emergency plan ready
Have an emergency plan ready at places where your family spends time — work, school, daycare, commuting and outdoor events.
Emergency plans should include where to meet, and who family members should check in with, if you are separated from family members during a severe weather emergency.
At a minimum, emergency preparedness kits should include one gallon of water per day, per person, and per pet for three to five days. The kit should also have enough nonperishable food for each family member, and pets, for three to five days.
Other items that every kit should include: flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, cell phone charger or solar charger, copies of important family documents, and extra supplies of medications, especially for those with chronic health conditions.
Hawkins County’s mass notification service that is provided through CodeRED/OnSolve offers weather alerts. Here is a link that individuals can utilize to sign up for notifications — {span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/EBED85E76EE4{/span}.