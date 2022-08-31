The spread of COVID-19 slowed last week in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of new cases decreased by 20.1% compared to the week prior, according to the report released Wednesday evening and covering the period from Aug. 21-27.
• For the eight-county region, total new cases increased by 2,305. That’s a decrease of 21.15% compared to the 2,885 new cases reported Aug. 14-20. Last week the increase was 37.7%.
• New cases by county, Aug. 21-27: 262 in Carter; 292 in Greene; 39 in Hancock; 301 in Hawkins; 51 in Johnson; 761 in Sullivan; 88 in Unicoi; and 511 in Washington.
• Deaths across the region for the same period totaled 14, an increase of one from the 13 reported the week before. Deaths by county, Aug. 21-27: three in Carter; two in Greene; three in Hawkins; one in Johnson; two in Sullivan; two in Unicoi; and one in Washington.
• The average positive rate for the seven-day period, by county: Carter, 35.1%; Greene, 23.2%; Hancock, 37.8%; Hawkins, 29.4%; Johnson, 29.1%; Sullivan, 29.7%; Unicoi, 36.9%; and Washington, 32.3%. The figure for each county is less than the positive rate reported a week earlier.
• Statewide for the period: the seven-day average positive rate was 26.5%; there were an average of 16 deaths per day; and hospitalizations were down an average of seven per day.
As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control ranked the community level of COVID-19 as high in all but one of the eight counties (Johnson) and recommended wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation as well as staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.