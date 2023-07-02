In the year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision to overturn Roe, access to abortion has been severely restricted, and its effects have continued to grow, including more individuals having to wait till their life is at risk in order to obtain an abortion.

As a national abortion fund, the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project has been on the forefront of efforts to ensure that abortion access and services continue to be available, especially to pregnant people in states where abortion access has been banned or severely restricted.

Sylvia Ghazarian is executive director of the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project. This column was submitted by the American Forum.

