KINGSPORT — The Spring 2023 Northeast State Nursing class members have their pins and are ready to graduate.
The Northeast State Community College nursing program celebrated the spring class of graduates at the Pinning Ceremony held May 5 at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education downtown.
The 2023 spring class of Nursing graduates are: Courtney Baird; Robin Barnett; Elizabeth Bentley; Breanna Borrilez; Bethany Burke; Jacquline Cormier; David Ensor; April Godsey; Whitney Grindstaff; Ashley Hartley; Andrea Hatter; Jacque Higgins; Kaitlyn Lewis; Kayla Lowe; Brytni McCarty; Abigail Miracolo; Hailey Pearman; Cora Pierce; Rashida Rashid; Alexis Reece; Brandi Rimer; Jozie Rutledge; April Schleicher; Jennifer Sparks; Terry Ward; Chloe Woodlief; and Sarah Wooten.
Students Rashida Rashid and Sarah Wooten were recognized for their roles as president and vice-president of the Northeast State Student Nurses Association.
April Godsey received the Outstanding Student Award for the traditional registered nurse or RN pathway. Robin Barnett earned the Outstanding Student Award for the licensed practical nurse or LPN to registered nurse or RN pathway.
Rashida Rashid received the Adult Learner of the Year Award for the traditional RN pathway. Whitney Grindstaff received the Adult Learner of the Year Award in the LPN to RN pathway.
Nursing faculty members recognized students honored by their classmates for the year. Ashley Hartley and Rashida Rashid were recognized as class representatives in the RN pathway while Robin Barnett was recognized as class representative for the LPN to RN pathway.
The nursing “pin” traces its roots back 1,000 years to the Maltese Cross. The Knights of the Order of the Hospital of St. John the Baptist were the first to be pinned. Those pins recognized the knights as caregivers for sick and injured Crusaders.
Named to honor iconic nurse Florence Nightingale, the pledge marks a traditional pledge made by nurses dedicating their lives to their profession.
The nursing students graduating this spring receive their associate of applied science degrees at the College’s spring commencement ceremony happening May 9 on the main Northeast camps in Blountville, adjacent to Tri-Cities Regional Airport.