Northeast State Nurses Pinning spring 2023

These are the Northeast State Community College nurses pinned during a ceremony at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education Friday, May 5, 2023.

 EARL NEIKIRK VIA NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

KINGSPORT — The Spring 2023 Northeast State Nursing class members have their pins and are ready to graduate.

The Northeast State Community College nursing program celebrated the spring class of graduates at the Pinning Ceremony held May 5 at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education downtown.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you