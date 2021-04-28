KINGSPORT — The Lynn View Community Center has a new playground for kids to enjoy. And just in time for summer break.
The new playground is located near the upper baseball field beside the parking lot on the gymnasium side of the building. It includes two climbing and slide structures connected with monkey bars, all sitting within a bordered, mulched area.
Robin Dimona, the assistant manager for the Parks and Recreation Department, said the playground was installed earlier this month and will likely be open in early May. Crews were recently putting the finishing touches on a small parking area beside the playground to accommodate two handicapped spaces.
“Once they got into it, they were missing a few bolts so they had to stop,” Dimona said. “They had just about everything complete when they had to have the company ship them the bolts.”
The cost of the project was around $52,000. Some remaining work includes adding a few benches and performing some landscaping. Dimona said the city also plans to redo the fencing around the playground and nearby basketball court and baseball field.
“We hope it becomes a really great place for the kids to come to,” she said.
OTHER LYNN VIEW IMPROVEMENTS
The playground is the second round of improvements to the Lynn View campus in recent years, all thanks to a $450,000 Project Diabetes grant Kingsport received in 2019.
The grant provides $150,000 a year for three years and has no matching portion. Kingsport took the money, added some of its own, and laid out the following three-year improvement plan for Lynn View.
• Phase One (in 2020): Constructing a walking and running track around the football field at a cost of $181,267.
• Phase Two (in 2021): Creating playground space on the old playground site just above the old school.
• Phase Three (in 2022): Building a basketball and pickleball court near the playground site.
Per the grant, the funds had to be spent on projects that aim to help reduce diabetes and obesity and improve wellness initiatives within the community.