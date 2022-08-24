The spread of COVID-19 continues to increase in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from Aug. 14-20.
• For the eight-county region, total new cases increased by 2,885. That's an increase of 37.7% compared to the 2,095 new cases reported the week before. Last week the increase was 6.94%. A week prior the increase was 4%.
• New cases by county, Aug. 14-20: 264 in Carter; 295 in Greene; 92 in Hancock; 428 in Hawkins (more than double the 201 reported a week earlier); 56 in Johnson (double the 28 reported a week earlier); 940 in Sullivan; 181 in Unicoi (more than triple the 55 reported a week earlier); and 629 in Washington.
• Deaths across the region for the same period totaled 13, an increase from the seven reported the week before. Deaths by county, Aug. 14-20: one in Carter; four in Greene; two in Hawkins; one in Johnson; two in Sullivan; and three in Washington.
• The average positive rate for the seven-day period, by county: Carter, 36.8%; Greene, 24%; Hancock, 39.6%; Hawkins, 34.7%; Johnson, 36.5%; Sullivan, 34.9%; Unicoi, 40.5%; and Washington, 37.3%.
• Statewide for the period: the seven-day average positive rate was 29.15%; there were an average of 14 deaths per day and an average of five hospitalizations per day.
As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control ranked the community level of COVID-19 as high in all but one of the eight counties (Johnson) and recommended wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation as well as staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
