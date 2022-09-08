Mental health is one important component of overall health and well-being, just like physical health. With the topic of mental health entering more and more daily conversations, it’s critical that everyone has the knowledge of resources available as well as daily tips to create a positive atmosphere.
Relationships
Connecting with people and obtaining good relationships are very valuable to your mental health. Those will help you build a sense of belonging and self-worth, give you an opportunity to share your thoughts with someone, and allow you to give and receive emotional support. Take time each day to spend with family, plan dinner with friends, have lunch with a co-worker or volunteer for a local organization. These things will help you disconnect from your electronic devices and encourage you to interact outside of social media.
Be active
Being active is not only good for your physical health, but it also helps improve your mental well-being. Setting activity goals and achieving them will raise your self-esteem. Find activities that you enjoy. Get a partner to go on a walk with, go to the gym with or complete a 5k with. Exercise causes chemical changes in your brain that will promote positive thinking.
Balance work and home
Having a work/home life balance will keep you less stressed in both areas. Stress can not only diminish your mental well-being, but it can lead to physical consequences such as hypertension, digestive trouble and heart problems. Leaving work at the office will enhance the joys of being at home and prevent burnout in the workplace. Studies have shown that when you are more balanced and happy in the workplace, you will be more productive and stay with your employer longer.
If you need to talk
Mental health is a topic we want you to feel comfortable talking about. If you feel like you need someone to talk to, 988lifeline.org offers confidential support for people in distress. It also provides prevention and crisis resources for you and/or your loved ones free of charge.
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit
organization dedicated to creating a
organization dedicated to creating a
community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle.