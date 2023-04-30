Marsh logo

KINGSPORT — Marsh Regional Blood Center is hosting a themed blood drive on Monday, May 1, that’s sure to get donors ready and excited for summertime.

The Jimmy Buffett drive will be held at the Kingsport Farmers Market, located at 308 Clinchfield St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will receive a free tropical-themed T-shirt, snacks and a Sunset Slush® Classic Italian Ice.

