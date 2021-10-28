For most kids, it wouldn’t be Halloween without trick-or-treating for candy. The custom of trick-or-treating started in the 1930s and early 1940s; children were given everything from homemade cookies and pieces of cake to fruit, nuts, coins and toys.
A sweet history
In the 1950s, candy manufacturers began to get in on the act and promote their products for Halloween. As trick-or-treating became more popular, candy was increasingly regarded as an affordable, convenient offering.
In 1917, Harry Burnett Reese moved to Hershey, Pennsylvania, where he was employed as a dairyman for the Hershey’s chocolate company and later worked at its factory. Inspired by Milton Hershey’s success, Reese, who eventually had 16 children, began making candies in his basement. In the mid-1920s, he built a factory and produced an assortment of sweets, including Peanut Butter Cups, which he invented in 1928 and made with Hershey’s chocolate.
In 1923, a struggling Minnesota-born candy maker, Frank Mars, launched the Milky Way bar, which became a best-seller. In 1930, he introduced the Snickers bar, reportedly named for his favorite horse, followed in 1932 by the 3 Musketeers bar.
Going with store bought candy
In the 1970s, wrapped, factory-made candy was viewed as the only acceptable thing to hand out to all the little ghosts and goblins who showed up on people’s doorsteps. A key reason for this was safety, as parents feared real-life boogeymen might tamper with goodies that weren’t store-bought and sealed.
Healthiest Halloween candy options
Smarties — 25 calories, 6 grams of sugar, zero grams of total fat. Smarties is the clear winner among healthier candies.
Classic Tootsie Pop — 60 calories, 11 grams of sugar, zero grams of total fat. According to the Tootsie Pop website, it takes 144 to 411 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. This is why this is one of the “healthiest” Halloween treats.
Sour Patch Kids — 120 calories, 22 grams of sugar, zero grams of total fat. With this candy, they’re sour, they’re sweet, and they’re relatively healthy. But be sure to brush your teeth immediately after eating them to prevent the treat from breaking down tooth enamel.
Airheads — 140 calories, 19 grams of sugar, 1.5 grams of total fat. Airheads are also a vegan option. Just like Sour Patch Kids, make sure to brush your teeth after enjoying this sweet treat.
Let’s talk
Overeating added sugar could have many negative health effects. An excess of sweetened foods and beverages can lead to weight gain, blood sugar problems, and an increased risk of heart disease, among other dangerous conditions. Too much sugar could lead to brain fog and decreased energy. When you regularly consume too much sugar, your body is constantly oscillating between peaks and crashes.
Curb the candy craze before heading out for your sweet treats by filling up first with a healthy dinner. Bag the monster bag; choose a smaller bag to collect candy and steer clear of the pillowcase method.
Remember, enjoy Halloween in a safe way and mostly enjoy your families. Happy Halloween from the staff at Healthy Kingsport.