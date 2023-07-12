ROAN MOUNTAIN — For several years now, the judges of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd judicial districts of Tennessee have been working overtime and traveling throughout the nine counties of Upper East Tennessee in pursuit of a dream that somehow they could break the ironclad grip that drug addiction has on many of the people who they have sentenced to prison terms and then watched as those lives, and those of their families, were destroyed despite the best use of traditional methods of rehabilitation.

Those judges: Lisa Rice and Stacy Street in the 1st District, James Goodwin in the 2nd District, and Beth Boniface in the 3rd District believe they have found that dream of breaking the iron grip and they may have a solution that could save many of the people who have come before their bench with severe substance abuse problems.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you