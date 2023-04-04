KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools Coordinated School Health head Johanna Montgomery has been named the Tennessee Coordinated School Health Regional Coordinator of the Year.
The honor recently came from the Tennessee Department of Education, Office of Coordinated School Health.
The award, according to a KCS news release, recognizes coordinators from each of the eight regions of Tennessee for going above and beyond their assigned duties; advocating program initiatives and action plans; communicating the importance of wellness to all students, staff and families; implementing innovative programming to support students, staff and families; and partnering with community members and organizations.
“In her time as coordinator, Ms. Montgomery has done a tremendous job,” Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said in the release. “Specifically, her time spent with Kingsport City Schools counselors and staff related to mental health and social emotional learning which has resulted in great work for our students, staff and district. Her leadership and passion for her work is evident in all that she does. I am thankful to partner with her in this work for our district.”
Montgomery credited her partners.
“I am very honored to have received this recognition but have to give credit to the amazing leadership and partners I have the privilege of working with every day,” Montgomery said.
“My goal for the Coordinated School Health program is to provide education and assistance to not just our students, but our families and staff. I could not do this without our Kingsport City Schools counselors, wellness teachers and school administrators who have supported CSH so strongly.”
Montgomery is in her third year as coordinated school health coordinator for KCS. Before joining KCS, Montgomery served as a Community Engagement Specialist for Ballad Health, where she worked on advancing the regional population health program.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from King University and is pursuing her Master of Public Health from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Tennessee Coordinated School Health connects physical, emotional and social health with education through eight interrelated components.
This coordinated approach improves students’ health and their capacity to learn through the support of families, communities and schools working together, the release said. Coordinated School Health works with many partners to address school health priorities, it said.