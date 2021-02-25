KINGSPORT – In keeping with the “glowing” tradition, Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is adding a new sport to its colorful roster this year.
In recent years, Kingsport has hosted a variety of “glow” events, including swimming, volleyball and dodgeball. It’s where participants wear a neon or white T-shirt, use balls that glow in the dark and play the game under black lights and jamming music.
Now, for the first time, the Model City will be hosting a glow pickleball event.
GLOW PICKELBALL
The one-day event will take place on March 13 at the tennis courts at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center (301 Louis Street). There will be two sessions that day – from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Each session will have 24 spots and previous pickleball experience is needed. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $10 per person (which includes a T-shirt and a ball). A food truck will also be on site for those wanting something to eat.
For more information or to register go to www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call Renee Ensor (reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov) at 423-224-2489.
GLOW VOLLEYBALL
Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation first held a glow volleyball event two years by putting special tape on the floor of the gyms in the V.O. Dobbins Community Center and placing LED lights around the nets to outline them.
Everyone who participated showed up in white T-shirts and when the black lights went up, it was an exciting event to watch. In case you missed your chance then, you’ve got another opportunity to play glow volleyball next month.
On March 19, the department will hold three sessions of glow volleyball at V.O. Dobbins. The event is for those 16 and over and the cost is $5 per person. The sessions are as follows:
A Division: 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
BB Division: 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
B Division: 9:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.
There’s a limited amount of teams per division, but you’re guaranteed five games and there will be a prize for the top winner.
For more information or to register call Renee Ensor (reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov) at 423-224-2489.