KINGSPORT — One million Americans are living with Parkinson’s disease, and a new diagnosis is given every nine minutes, according to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.
Once you’re diagnosed with the disease, the association says your focus should be on improving your symptoms and maintaining an active and positive lifestyle. One way you can do that is with a newly created water aerobics class now offered at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA has partnered with the Kingsport Aquatic Center to host Parkinson’s aquatic classes. The 30-minute class started on Tuesday and will continue each Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m.
The cost is $6 to the community and YMCA members. Personal aides and caregivers are welcome at no charge to assist participants during the class.
“For the last couple of years, we have offered Parkinson’s Cycle at the YMCA, but we have been wanting to expand our program,” said Amanda Hensley, the Healthy Living coordinator at the YMCA. “This is just the beginning. We are hoping to continue to expand our programs and services for those with Parkinson’s disease and are actively working on bringing in a new program in 2022.”
The APDA reports aquatic exercise improves motor impairments in people with Parkinson’s significantly more than no intervention. It also has slightly to moderately greater benefits than land-based exercise on balance capacity, fear of falling and health-related quality of life.
Fitness instructor Dannie Lee of Gray taught Tuesday’s class and said she is very passionate about teaching the class to Parkinson’s patients. Her father was diagnosed with the disease four years ago.
“I want to see people stay moving, and the only way to do that is to get out from behind the television and off the couch,” Lee said. “It’s something to put a smile on their face, to say that life is still worth living and to get out among people again.”
Lee has 30 fitness certifications, including personal and group fitness along with a number of specializations. Most of the specializations in the past five years have been in geriatric courses.
“(The class) is slower, and I work on a lot of counter-intuitive stuff, working opposite sides of the body at the same time,” Lee said. “With Parkinson’s, you don’t want to do repetitive motions. ... You want to make the synapses work in the brain.”
Though Tuesday’s class only had a handful of participants, John Barber and Bob Casper — both of Kingsport — were en- thused about the opportunity to take such a class at the YMCA. Both were diagnosed with Parkinson’s about 11 years ago.
“I’ve been doing the spin class since it started a couple of years ago and thought this was a good opportunity to get some exercise,” Barber, 64, said. And if the class goes well, he might just work it into his weekly exercise regimen.
“It just keeps me physically active, and everything I’ve read says that exercise is good (for people with Parkinson’s),” Barber said.
In addition to the aquatics class, 66-year-old Casper said he also does the spin class at the YMCA and Rock Steady Boxing in Johnson City.
“It’s great to have companionship, to meet people and get the exercise. I hope to stick with it,” Casper said.
To register for this class and other programs at the YMCA, visit www.ymcakpt.org or speak to a staff member at the front desk.