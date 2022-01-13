It can be challenging to stay active when it’s cold and frosty outside. But staying active is essential to maintaining your physical and mental health. Regular physical activity can lower your risk of type 2 diabetes, help control your blood pressure and strengthen your bones. Studies show that it also reduces your risk of certain types of cancer, decreases anxiety and depression, and helps you sleep better. New research also suggests that physical activity may provide a boost in your immune function, which is especially important during cold and flu season and as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Health recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes a week of moderately intense physical activity. This can include many indoor and outdoor activities such as walking, running, swimming, yoga and weightlifting, to name a few. You can divide this up throughout the week. For example, try 30 minutes a day, five days a week. It all counts and adds up to a healthier you!
Go outdoors to get active
Cold temperatures shouldn’t automatically stop you from getting outdoors and being active. You can still do many activities during the winter as long as you take the proper precautions.
• Walking: With a friend, your dog, or by yourself, walking is always an excellent form of exercise.
• Hiking: This is another activity that, as long as the weather is OK and you have the right equipment, you can do all year long.
• Sledding: Working out doesn’t have to be boring. Take advantage of the snow while it’s here and have some fun! But please take proper safety precautions. Always sit facing forward and wear a helmet to avoid potential head injuries.
• Shoveling snow: While admittedly not as fun, this is still an activity that can burn many calories while you work!
How to prepare
Thinking ahead can prevent specific cold-weather hazards like hypothermia and frostbite. Dress in layers to stay warm and dry while exercising in cold weather. Layers trap your body heat and act as insulation against the elements. Use a moisture-wicking fabric as your base layer, followed by a layer of fleece and then a thin, waterproof fabric. This will help pull sweat away so that you stay dry and comfortable without overheating.
Another important factor is making sure that you have the proper footwear. Warm socks and shoes with nonslip soles can help you stay warm and keep you from slipping on slick surfaces. In addition, if you’re hiking or participating in other activities where you anticipate being in deeper snow, make sure that your shoes are waterproof so that your feet stay dry. Finally, finish off your look with a specially made cap or winter hat to help wick away sweat while retaining heat, and be sure to wear gloves to protect your hands and fingers.
Stay inside to get fit
If the cold just isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy activity during the winter.
• Mall walking: Our local mall is a great place to walk while staying warm and dry.
• Fitness class: Join a yoga or other fun group class at our local YMCA or one of the other gyms in our area.
• Online workout: Tune into an online, live Zoom, or social media workout class.
• Chores: Housework can be a great way to burn calories while getting your work done!
Visit cdc.gov/physicalactivity/activepeoplehealthynation to discover additional ways to become active and why it is essential for your health. As always, make sure that you speak with your primary care provider before starting a new activity to ensure that it’s the right choice for you. Stay healthy!
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Register for Walk 4 Wellness Expo{/span}
at the Lynn View Community Center, join Healthy Kingsport for the fifth annual Walk for Wellness Expo on April 23. The Walk for Wellness expo is a free event. Want a free t-shirt? Register today at:
eventbrite.com/e/2021-walk-for- wellness-expo-tickets-158619417949.