BLOUNTVILLE - Every two minutes a child is sold for sex in the United States, according to information distributed by the Tennessee Department of Health.
They are among an estimated 40.3 million men, women an children victims worldwide of the $150 billion human trafficking industry.
If you notice red sand placed between sidewalk cracks it's meant to raise awareness of human trafficking across the nation, state and right here in Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department, Branch House Family Justice Center and the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking hosted a Red Sand Project event Thursday as a part of Human Trafficking Awareness Week. Department employees and volunteers poured red sand in sidewalk cracks around the building.
The grains of sand represent victimes of human trafficking - for sex or labor - who "fall through the cracks - whether the cracks of our social, economic, and political systems or those of our personal consciousness."
That quote, paraphrased by participants in the local event on Thursday, are from the Red Sand Project's website.
The Red Sand Project was founded by artist/activist Molly Gochman in 2014. This was the third year it has been incorporated into local events marking Human Trafficking Awareness Week.
Human trafficking is a "hidden crime" and victims might be afraid to come forward or even recognize the signs themselves.
Rebecca Sturgill, violence prevention director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said that underlines the importance of getting the word out to the public that the problem is real, is here, and there are signs to watch for that could help someone being trafficked.
Sturgill said members of the public are urged to say something if they see something.
What to notice
• Same attire/few personal belonging
• Seem disoriented or confused
• Fearful of authority figures
• No identification
• Multiple bruises or injuries at various stages of healing
• "Branding" or tattoos
• Always accompanied and unalbe to move independently
• Appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol