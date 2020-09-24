The pandemic is ruining our sleep. Experts say ‘coronasomia’ could imperil public health.
Sleep is critical to your health, energy levels, memory, mood and metabolism. Sleep is life.
According to the 2020 Phillips Global Sleep Survey of more than 13,000 adults, 49% feel satisfied with their rest.
To get the perfect night’s sleep, you will need four pieces of the puzzle: light, sound, good air quality and the right mattress.
LIGHTS ON, LIGHTS OFF
Different wavelengths of light help regulate our circadian rhythm, or sleep/wake cycle. Light is a stimulant that tells your brain it’s daytime, so if you continue to see the light well into the evening and before sleep, the mind stays alert, causing problems with falling asleep.
Light also has a half-life, much like caffeine, where its effects carry on after exposure, so the light you see before bedtime will affect your sleep for at least a couple of hours and impact how deeply you sleep.
If you are gazing at your smartphone or tablet in the hours before bed, use the blue light filter, or put your device in night mode, which reduces blue light. For TV watching, put on a pair of blue light-blocking glasses. And aim for total darkness once you are under the covers. Because there are bright spots in the darkness, you can often see them even with your eyes closed. Blackout shades are beneficial in this situation.
A LITTLE SOUND
A dead silent bedroom can prove disruptive for sensitive or anxious sleepers. With complete silence, your hearing becomes more defined, and your brain starts looking for sounds so that the slightest one can disturb your sleep. While research continues to delve into specific types of sound’s sleep benefits, there’s no need to get so scientific to get good results. Any background noise that helps you fall asleep is acceptable. Choose what relaxes you. Listening to a calming podcast or music can be a great way to release anxiety before closing your eyes. Avoid sleeping with the TV on. When the TV plays all night, your brain attends to those sounds, which interferes with your sleep quality.
AIR QUALITY
According to the National Sleep Foundation, the ideal temperature for sleep is 60 to 67 degrees, with about 50% humidity. The quality of the air you breathe all night long also matters. Matter and allergens may lead to inflammation and mucus production that disrupt sleep. Regular dusting and vacuuming make a difference in removing particulate matter, and replace the filter in your HVAC system every three to six months. You can open the window for a few minutes before bedtime to flush out volatile organic compounds and CO2.
A GOOD MATTRESS IS ESSENTIAL
Your mattress is the essential health-care product in your home, one you probably spend more than 50 hours a week on. A good mattress eliminates pressure points and keeps your spine in a neutral position throughout various sleep positions, but it can’t be expected to keep doing so indefinitely. A worn mattress loses support and comfort. While aging, we lose fat and may sleep comfortably on a softer surface than in the past.
AND DON’T FORGET THE BEDDING
An ill-fitting sheet that slips off the mattress can rouse you several times a night while a worn-out pillow will require fluffing into the wee hours. Many people don’t stop and think about their sleep environment until they turn off the light, lie down and realize they’re not comfortable. Have you changed your bedding lately? Do you even know how old your pillow is? If the answer is no and no, you’re not alone. Doing a bedroom room audit might be a good idea.
Sleep is one of the first things to go when people feel pressed for time. Viewing sleep as a luxury is the wrong thinking. People often overlook the potential long-term health consequence of insufficient sleep and the impact that health problems can ultimately have on one’s time and productivity. The cost of poor sleep goes unnoticed and medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease develop over long periods and result from lack of exercise. Getting enough quality sleep may be as crucial to health and well-being as nutrition and exercise.