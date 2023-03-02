American workers spend more than one-third of their day on the job, making workplace health incredibly important in reducing health risks and improving the quality of life for the nearly 140 million workers in the United States. There are many ways that you can adopt healthy workplace initiatives to increase your emotional and physical well-being, as well as prevent disease and injury. Avoiding illness, managing stress, eating a well-balanced diet, being more active and maintaining a healthy weight can seem like a lot to juggle on a busy workday. But if you set small, achievable goals and slowly add to them, you’ll have a better chance of long-term success.
Eat a Healthy Diet
Start the day with a good breakfast.
We’ve all heard that “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” That’s because eating a good breakfast can improve concentration and focus, help control your appetite, improve your mood and boost your immune system. Yet many people continue to skip it altogether. There are many quick and easy options for breakfast on the go, including protein shakes, oatmeal, and fruit with yogurt, to name a few. So remember to grab something before you rush out the door in the morning.
Create a healthy lunchtime routine.
The lunchtime rut is among the most common barriers to eating healthy and managing weight. Preparing healthy options ahead of time can prevent you from making unhealthy decisions on the go. If you grab lunch on the run, look for healthy vending machine options such as nuts, granola bars, pretzels, and low-calorie drinks or water. If your workplace has a cafeteria, find out if it offers healthy choices such as salads and grilled chicken or fish.
Change snacking habits.
Snacks are often a work staple that keeps you going until the end of the day. Simple and easy snacks like rice cakes, nuts, and protein bars can fill you up and keep you on track.
Increase Activity
Reduce sitting time.
In addition to long commutes, you may have a job that requires you to sit even longer once you’re at work. Remember to take activity and stretching breaks throughout the day to reduce stiffness and decrease back and joint pain. Converting to a standing desk is another great way to add more movement to your day. You can also use part of your lunch break to take a walk, schedule walks with your coworkers, park farther away from the building and take the stairs as much as possible.
Increase Your Immunity
Practice good hand washing.
We meet many people and touch a lot of things in the workplace. This makes hand hygiene incredibly important. Good hand hygiene is one of the easiest ways to prevent illness in yourself and from spreading it to others. Washing with soap and water is preferred when possible. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol- based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of germs in the right situations. Still, soap and water are more effective at removing specific germs. Visit www.cdc.gov/handwashing/index.html for complete information.
Get enough sleep.
Failing to get enough sleep can lead to poor performance at work, slower reaction times, and increased risk of developing anxiety, depression, high blood pressure and even heart disease over time. However, there are many ways to ensure you get a restful night’s sleep. This includes creating a bedtime routine, avoiding technology and screen time before bed, creating a relaxing environment, reducing noise and light and avoiding foods that may cause discomfort immediately before bed.
Take Time for Your Mental Health
Be prepared to handle stress.
Stress in the workplace is common, and it can affect your performance if not managed appropriately. Identifying stress triggers and learning quick coping techniques can help you become more resilient and avoid the adverse effects that extreme or chronic stress can cause. Visit www.osha.gov/ workplace-stress for additional ways to identify and cope with workplace stress effectively.
With American workers spending over one-third of their day at work, creating a healthy work environment is critical to your mental and physical well-being. Making small, sustainable changes you continue to build on over time can help you become healthier and happier long term. Remember to contact your primary care provider before starting a new diet or exercise regimen to ensure it’s the right choice for you.
Stay Healthy Kingsport!
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org.