Aimee Light

Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure, is a condition where your heart doesn’t pump enough blood to meet your body’s needs. This can occur if your heart is too weak to pump appropriately or can’t fill up with enough blood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 6 million adults in the United States have heart failure. It is a serious condition that currently has no cure. However, appropriate treatment such as medications, healthy lifestyle changes, and occasionally devices and procedures can help many people improve and maintain their quality of life.

Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org. Hannah Shipley is the program coordinator and can be reached at hshipley@healthykingsport.org.