Establishing and adhering to a daily walking routine has many benefits.
Walking builds, tones and shapes muscles. Stretching out your stride, keeping your posture erect (shoulders back and down) and your upper-body in motion, loosens up stiff joints, muscles and tendons.
Walking is a longer- duration, lower-intensity exercise that can burn more fat than a short, intense workout. You will reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure by being consistent. Walking can also stabilize blood sugar levels and make you less insulin resistant, without risking a blood sugar plunge that can accompany intense exercise.
Taking a walk in the fresh air has mental as well as physical benefits. During the COVID-19 pandemic many people took to walking outdoors as a rare permitted activity during lockdown, and a new study from researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf suggests we should all keep up the habit. Studies have shown that even relatively short walks have a good effect, not only on our general well-being, but also on our brain structure.
Coming up with unique ways to get those steps in can be rewarding. Create personal goals and timelines that you want to meet. Join in on walking challenges with us or other local organizations.
Where can I walk?
Healthy Kingsport wants to encourage the community to visit different locations throughout the city to get your steps in this summer. Places like Bays Mountain, Warriors Path, Historic Downtown Kingsport Heritage Trail, the Greenbelt, Kingsport Selfie Trail, Lynn View Community Track, Borden Park and Centennial Park.
Go to visitkingsport.com or kingsportparksandrecreation.org for more locations.
Healthy Kingsport utilizes the Walker Tracker App to promote our physical activities initiative. We are proud to say we have 69 participating organizations, 518 participating teams and 4,394 participating individuals utilizing our Walker Tracker app. We have created a challenge that anyone in the community can be a part of. All you have to do is visit our website, click join Walker Tracker to sign up or download the Walker Tracker on your smart device. You can link your tracking devices to the app or you can input your steps manually. Visit our Facebook page for a how-to video.
1. Download our app – WALKER TRACKER
2. Select create new account
3. Type “Healthy Kingsport”
4. Create user account
5. Select register
6. Enable notifications