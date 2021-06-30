As we discussed in the last article, vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients, they perform hundreds of roles in the body. They help bones, heal wounds and bolster your immune system. They also convert food into energy and repair cellular damage. Vitamins help your body grow and work the way it should.
The 13 essential vitamins that Healthy Kingsport will explore this summer in the “Vitamins Almanac” will include — A, C, D, E, K, and the B vitamins (thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, B6, B12 and folate). For this week, we will focus on vitamin A and vitamin C.
Vitamin A
There are two different types of vitamin A. The first type, preformed vitamin A, is found in meat, poultry, fish and dairy products. The second type, provitamin A, is located in fruits, vegetables and other plant-based products. Vitamin A helps the heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs work properly. This type of vitamin is a fat-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in many foods. Vitamin A is vital for normal vision, the immune system and reproduction. Naturally, it’s in many foods and is added to some foods, such as milk and cereal. You can get the recommended amount of vitamin A by eating a variety of foods such as salmon, green leafy vegetables and other green, orange and yellow vegetables such as broccoli, carrots and squash. Most people in the United States get enough vitamin A from their foods, so vitamin A deficiency is rare.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C can also be called ascorbic acid and is necessary for the growth, development and repair of all body tissues. It is involved in many bodily functions, including the formation of collagen, absorption of iron, the proper function of the immune system, wound healing and for good bones and teeth. Food with the highest vitamin C includes broccoli, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, winter squash, green and red peppers, spinach, cabbage, turnip greens and other leafy greens. Vitamin C deficiency symptoms can take months to develop. Signs to watch out for are weak bones, painful, swollen joints, easy bruising and rough, bumpy skin. To make sure you are getting enough vitamin C, visit your local farmers market, such as Kingsport’s Farmers Market, located at 308 Clinchfield St., in Kingsport. The market is open every Saturday and Wednesday from 7a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on the market, go to https://kingsportfarmersmarket.org/
Remember, vitamins are significant to get your body’s physiological function running. Supplements aren’t intended to replace food. They can’t replicate all of the nutrients and benefits of whole foods, such as fruits and vegetables. Whole foods offer three main advantages over dietary supplements. But it is critical to note that too many vitamins can cause toxic buildup in the body, and too many antioxidants can lead to certain cancers. Take your vitamins at adequate levels and consult with your healthcare provider before starting a vitamin regimen.