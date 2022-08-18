Tell us a bit about yourself:
• What is your background, your role, length of service, etc.? What did you do before joining the team at Holston Valley?
I am a registered cardiovascular invasive specialist (RCIS)/co-manager in the Holston Valley Medical Center Cardiac Cath Lab. I have worked in the Cath Lab for 16 years. My primary duties include overseeing the daily flow of patients who have been scheduled for cardiac and vascular procedures, participating in coding procedures, assisting physicians and team members with complex procedures and supporting the entire unit while providing a positive environment for patients and team members. Before joining the team at Holston Valley, I was a retail manager for Kirkland’s Home Store and had previously worked in the restaurant business.
• What made you decide to pursue your current career?
At an early age, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in health care. After graduating high school, it was a tossup between becoming a registered radiologic technologist or a registered cardiovascular invasive specialist. After my father had his first heart attack in 1993, I knew cardiology was the route I wanted to take.
• What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The gratification. It is beyond rewarding to know that you and your team helped someone, or even saved their life, whether it be 2 p.m. or 2 a.m. We also have an awesome cardiac/vascular team. I think it’s a reward to work alongside some of the best people you could ask to work with.
• What have you learned about yourself from doing what you do?
Over the years, I have learned that I can overcome anything thrown at me. This job definitely has a decent amount of stress behind it, but I have learned how to adapt and conquer. Overtime tasks that would normally be “oh no” moments become “I got this” moments.
• Who inspires you, personally and professionally?
My mother has always been an inspiration for me throughout my life no matter what I was trying to achieve. She has taught me what true humility is, and the sky is the limit! In the work setting, the physicians I work alongside drive me to be my best and encourage me to be a part of new procedures or processes.
• What was one of your career’s most impactful personal moments so far?
When I first started my career, I was called in one morning around 4 a.m. for a patient having a heart attack. We had to perform life-saving measures to try to save her, and it worked! We saved her. It was the first time I had experienced this type of event. I cried.
• What was your proudest moment (career or otherwise)?
I have several proud moments throughout my career, but I’d choose when Dr. Chris Metzger invited me to go with him to the ISET (International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy) Conference in Hollywood, Florida, to speak with him and two other colleagues on carotid artery stenting. Honestly, a proud moment can come along any day of the week, whether it be my moment or one of my teammates or cardiologists having a moment.
• What four words best describe you?
Benevolent. Honest. Diligent. Jovial.
• If you could tell your 20-year-old self one thing, what would it be?
I should have done this sooner.