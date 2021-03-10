Workplace well-being is a very broad concept. It can mean many different things and can be affected by a wide variety of factors both in and outside of the workplace. But one thing is certain: Employee health is the foundation of any business. According to Virgin Plus, early studies found that medical costs drop by $3.27 and absenteeism costs fall $2.73 for every dollar companies invest in wellness programs.
Today, Sullivan County ranks 32nd out of 95 Tennessee counties in the category of “Health Outcomes.” Healthy Kingsport noticed a trend that showed our community was moving in the wrong direction regarding obesity, physical activity and tobacco use. So, Healthy Kingsport dedicated itself to changing our community’s direction, and this process started in our sponsors’ workplaces.
BAE Systems is one of many Healthy Kingsport sponsors who strive to improve their employees’ health. The Employee Assistance Program offers 24/7 access to help create self-care and mental support strategies along with providing a host of other resources. Particularly during COVID-19 and the way it changed our community, country, and even world, the Employee Assistance Program has never been more important.
And the company’s commitment to employees’ health and well-being definitely doesn’t stop there. BAE Systems continually assesses ways to support its teams on their health journeys, and a significant shift happened in 2009. That year, BAE Systems opened an on-site Health Clinic, open and available to employees and their spouses. As part of the company’s wellness program, employees are given the opportunity to participate in on-site health screenings annually. For their participation, employees and their spouses are offered financial incentives. The health screening results are discussed with all employees who participate in the program, and together with the on-site clinic staff, employees make long-term, life-changing goals for their health. The goals are designed to reduce or eliminate risk factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood glucose, inactivity and even quitting smoking. The program’s success is in the data: Over 95% of employees participate in the program, and in 2020 88% of spouses participated.
In 2017, BAE Systems utilized Walker Tracker and finished in the top five in all but one of the Million Mile City micro-fitness challenges. The BAE Systems team — Kevin Robinson, Raymond Bowers, Bill Dolan, Jessica Lifford and Bob Winstead — all agree BAE Systems’ culture of health coupled with the Million Mile City challenge enables them to reach their personal fitness goals and have fun while doing it. Healthy Kingsport looks forward to BAE Systems helping our city reach 4 Million Miles in October 2021.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems works with customers and partners to develop, engineer, manufacture and support products and systems with one goal in mind: to Protect Those Who Protect UsTM — our men and women in the U.S. Armed Services. Serving the warfighter is the Holston Army Ammunition Plant’s primary directive, and BAE Systems has been the operating contractor of the government-owned, contractor-operated facility since 1999. The BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. Holston site employs almost 1,000 people, and ensuring their health and safety is a critical priority.
Healthy Kingsport expresses appreciation to BAE Systems for supporting the essential efforts around health and wellness taking root in greater Kingsport. The commitments made by this business are yielding positive results for our family members, friends and neighbors. The focus on health and wellness is also helping our community prosper as existing companies expand and new businesses locate here. Again, many thanks for working to create a community that actively embraces healthy living!
