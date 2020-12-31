The new year is just around the corner, and with it come well-intentioned resolutions around self- improvement.
Many of us make New Year’s resolutions. Some estimates suggest that over 45% of Americans make them. Experts tell us that the average person has so many competing priorities that this type of approach is doomed to failure from the start.
Most of us make resolutions that involve wholesale makeovers (either personally or professionally) or select large bucket list items that are challenging to achieve.
Healthy Kingsport would like to help you set your New Year’s resolution. Drink more water and get more physical activity by tracking your steps.
Our 30-day water challenges (#30dayHKwaterchallenge) begins New Year’s Day. This challenge is simple: Focus on drinking nothing but water for 30 days. Like and follow Healthy Kingsport on IG and Facebook for prizes and different water activities.
The benefits of water.
• It improves memory and mood
• It prevents cramps
• It relieves fatigue
• It helps fight bad breath
Drinking water is just simply right for you.
A new challenge
Healthy Kingsport’s newest challenge to be physically active is the New Year New Path challenge.
COVID-19 keeps us socially distant; staying active can be challenging. Self-quarantine can add stress to the mental well-being of our community. Hitting the 10,000 steps per day (roughly equivalent to 5 miles) goal can be difficult, significantly so, while self-quarantine is affected. However, coming up with unique ways to get those steps in could be rewarding.
Move with us? All you have to do is visit our website, www.healthykingsport.org, click on the Walker Tracker logo, and sign up for our Walker Tracker app. You can link your tracking devices to the app, or you can input your steps manually. The app will begin to track your steps or anything you do that’s physically active. And enter into our New Year New Path challenge series. Already a Walker Tracker participant? Awesome! Log in and join the challenge!
Commit to annual exam
Be determined to make 2021 different. Select a New Year’s resolution that you can keep. Healthy Kingsport encourages you to commit to an annual exam with your family physician. This resolution is not only doable but extremely important to your overall health. Regular health exams and tests can help find problems before they start. They also can help find problems early, when your chances for treatment and cure are better.
By getting the right health services, screenings, and treatments, you are taking steps that help your chances of living a longer, healthier life.