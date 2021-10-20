The focus on health and wellness is also helping our community prosper as existing companies expand and new businesses locate here.
ECU Beside You
With a desire to make the communities it serves better places to live, work, own businesses and raise families, Eastman Credit Union has proudly served Kingsport and the surrounding communities since 1934.
ECU currently has more than 950 employees, operates over 30 locations and serves over 260,000 members. A not-for-profit financial cooperative, ECU is one of the largest credit unions in the country with $6.5 billion in assets.
Credit union members have access to more than 56,200 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the Allpoint™ and Presto!® ATM Networks and a wide range of financial services, including free checking and free online banking. For additional information about ECU, visit www.ecu.org or call 1-800-999-2328
Health and wellness of ECU employees
ECU cares deeply about the health and wellness of its employees. While ECU has many initiatives to provide positive physical and emotional support, ECU also collaborates with Healthy Kingsport to offer special programs and incentives.
ECU has utilized Healthy Kingsport’s Walker Tracker App in employee- focused wellness challenges. In March, ECU completed a month-long challenge with Healthy Kingsport called World Nutrition Challenge. Each week, participants kept a journal of making healthy choices. The Walker Tracker App helped participants log and monitor their healthy choices. Those who completed the challenge were entered into a drawing for a prize.
Healthy Kingsport’s collaboration with ECU
Healthy Kingsport has been a big part of daily lives at ECU.
Here are some of the initiatives that have been implemented:
- Water bottle refill stations are available in several locations.
- Bottled water and healthy snacks are available in all staff vending areas.
- All campuses are tobacco free, and a tobacco cessation program is offered to employees.
- Promoting physical activity through consistent communications and related competitions for employees.
- Stand-up desks/workstations
- Walking track at newest location (Support Center)
Appreciation to ECU for support
Healthy Kingsport expresses appreciation to Eastman Credit Union for supporting the essential efforts around health and wellness taking root in greater Kingsport. The commitments made by this business are yielding positive results for our family members, friends and neighbors.
The focus on health and wellness is also helping our community prosper as existing companies expand and new businesses locate here. Again, many thanks for working to create a community that actively embraces healthy living! Eastman Credit Union is a proud sponsor of Healthy Kingsport.