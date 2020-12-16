As 2020 comes to an end, Healthy Kingsport wants to ramp up your motivation for physical activity by challenging you to commit to walking daily and even trying new paths to get your steps in. Establishing and adhering to a daily walking routine has many benefits.
Walking builds, tones, and shapes muscles. Stretching out your stride, keeping your posture erect (shoulders back and down), and your upper body in motion loosens up stiff joints, muscles, and tendons.
Walking is a longer-duration, lower-intensity exercise that can burn more fat than a short, intense workout. You will reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure by being consistent.
Walking can also stabilize blood sugar levels and make you less insulin resistant without risking a blood sugar plunge that can accompany intense exercise.
While you are planning your daily walking routine, we want to encourage you to embark on New Paths throughout our community.
Some options to explore
Having a change in scenery often will make you want to see more and, in return, will make you walk more. To get you started, here are a few New Paths to consider:
• Bays Mountain: This park features 39 miles of beautiful hiking trails that cover most of the park's 3,500 acres, with more than 32 miles of trails approved for mountain biking.
• Warriors Path: This park offers 12 miles of hiking trails that take you through fields and forest, over high bluffs, and along peaceful streams. Adventure on the internationally renowned mountain bike trail system or take a peaceful stroll around Duck Island.
• Historic Downtown Kingsport Heritage Trail: This 1.8-mile walking and fitness path will tie into the Greenbelt, enticing walkers, runners, and bikers to visit our beautiful, historic downtown. Visit Your Kingsport Chamber for a trail map brochure.
• The Kingsport Greenbelt: This 8-mile-long linear park that connects residential neighborhoods, traditional parks, downtown, commercial districts, schools, and activity centers.
• The Kingsport Selfie Trail: Capture the amazing sights around the city. Find a selfie location marker, take a selfie, and share your photo using the hashtag #CaptureKingsport.
• The Lynn View Community Track: This newly resurfaced track will help you accomplish your steps goal.
• Borden Park: This is a 17-acre neighborhood park with a walkable, 18-hole disc golf course.
• Centennial Park: This green space encircled by a walkway provides a unique destination and link to downtown Kingsport that commemorates the community's past, present, and future.
Walking challenges help you achieve goals and build healthy habits.
Use the Walker Tracker
Coming up with unique ways to get those steps in can be rewarding. Healthy Kingsport is creating a "steps and activities challenge" on our Walker Tracker App. New Year, New Paths is a goal-oriented challenge of 10,000 steps per day that encourages you to try "New Paths" throughout our city. The duration of this community challenge is Dec. 25th – March 31.
Healthy Kingsport utilizes the Walker Tracker App to promote our physical activities initiative. Healthy Kingsport has created a challenge that anyone in the community can be a part of. All you have to do is visit our website, click on the 4-million-mile city challenge to sign up, or download Walker Tracker on your smart device. You can link your tracking devices to the app, or you can input your steps manually. Visit our Facebook page for a how-to video.
1. Download Walker Tracker.
2. Select "create new account."
3. Type "Healthy Kingsport."
4. Create a user account.
5. Select "register."
6. Enable notifications.
Healthy Kingsport can help
Everyone has to start somewhere, and the Healthy Kingsport staff is here to help along the way. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram, and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts on living a healthier lifestyle.
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Desteny Clemons is the Program Coordinator and can be reached at dferguson@healthykingsport.org.