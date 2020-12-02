With the recent celebration of Thanksgiving Day, the holiday season has officially begun for many Americans.
Public health actions leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Eve are filled with few social gatherings and family, and office festivities have been pushed to 2021. One thing that hasn’t changed is the multitude of opportunities to indulge in calorically dense and nutritionally sparse foods.
Several studies show the average weight gain during the holiday season is between one and two pounds per person. Over the course of 10 years, one to two pounds per year results in 10-20 extra, hard-to-lose pounds. Not only do we have to worry about weight gain, but the stress of not seeing a loved one over the holidays weighs much heavier on the body. Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.
Extra stress during an infectious
disease outbreak can sometimes cause the following:
• Fear and worry about your health and the health of your loved ones, your financial situation or job, or loss of support services you rely on.
• Changes in sleep or eating patterns.
• Difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
• Worsening of chronic health problems.
• Worsening of mental health conditions.
• Increased use of tobacco or alcohol and other substances.
Train your body to feel less stressed with this breathing exercise. You are sending more oxygen and blood flow to your brain when you do each 20-minute session of breathing. What works for most people is to inhale for four seconds and exhale for six seconds, with no pause in between.
Start by breathing at this rate for two minutes (set a timer). Begin by inhaling through your nose and exhaling through pursed lips as if you’re blowing on hot food. As you mentally count four seconds in, six seconds out, focus on the sensation of air flowing in through your nose and out through your mouth. When you’re done, take stock of how you feel. You’ll notice greater clarity and more concentration and focus. Many people say they are less anxious and more alert.
Work your way up to doing this breathing for 20 minutes twice a day, and your baseline heartbeat will be lower, which means your heart won’t have to work as hard, making it — and you — healthier overall.
I believe it could maybe even help keep your brain sharp as you age. You’ll be better able to make objective decisions without unwelcome emotions getting in the way.
Research shows that the combined 40 minutes of breathing a day are the key to rewiring your body’s stress response. Consider the time you’ll save and how good you’ll feel when you can let go of stress faster and feel calmer, more confident, and in control, especially in these uncertain times. The payoff is pretty great.