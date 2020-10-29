“As you get older, you have two choices. One, you live. Or two, you exist. I choose to live.” – Bob Miller
Living an active lifestyle and being a senior citizen go hand in hand. It is so important that our community of senior citizens stay active physically as well as mentally. This helps them stay healthier and more independent for longer. To have a sense of community and find ways to do this, joining a club or the local senior citizens center may be the perfect start.
A dear friend of Healthy Kingsport, Bob Miller is the perfect illustration of just that. He always enjoyed hiking. In 1975, he went on his first extensive outing. It was a weeklong backpacking trip to Rocky Mountain National Park. He found it grueling but still fun. Being a member of the Eastman Hiking Club for decades, he continued his travels to Switzerland, Great Britain, and many places within the United States to endure weeklong hikes. At the age of 55, he started climbing designated peaks in the southeastern United States and conquered 30 of them by age 82 when he “ran out of steam.”
To celebrate his 100th birthday, Bob ziplined at Bays Mountain Park while his wife was there cheering him on, and he was honored with a key to the city by former Mayor John Clark.
At the age of 102, Bob continues to push himself to the highest self-care level.
“My general routine is, I get up about 6 a.m. and do eight laps around our floor before breakfast. This totals about 1.7 miles. The nice thing about this is that the building is air-conditioned, so it doesn’t matter what the outside weather is — I’m comfortable. Later in the day, I try to pass 3 miles by walking around our campus at Baysmont or sometimes going down and walking on the Greenbelt.”
In 2018 and 2019, Bob contributed a total of 2,516 miles walked to our Million Mile City initiative. He is still going full force for 2020 and is on track to do the same this year, averaging 3.44 miles per day!
Bob, happy 102nd birthday from your Healthy Kingsport family!
