Ask any nurse on the cardiovascular floor at Holston Valley Medical Center, and they will tell you that RN Tamara Graham is a nurse they look up to and aspire to be. She is known for remaining calm in stressful situations and brings a sense of peace and control to even the most stressful and chaotic of situations. Her love for her job is evident in how she cares for patients, family members and her team. She is always willing to go above and beyond to help others and gives everything she has to care for her patients.

What is your nursing background?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org. Hannah Shipley is the program coordinator and can be reached at hshipley@healthykingsport.org.