Ask any nurse on the cardiovascular floor at Holston Valley Medical Center, and they will tell you that RN Tamara Graham is a nurse they look up to and aspire to be. She is known for remaining calm in stressful situations and brings a sense of peace and control to even the most stressful and chaotic of situations. Her love for her job is evident in how she cares for patients, family members and her team. She is always willing to go above and beyond to help others and gives everything she has to care for her patients.
What is your nursing background?
I graduated with my BSN from East Tennessee State University in 1994 and have worked within the cardiac division at Holston Valley Medical Center for 27 years. Before transitioning to the cardiac intensive care unit, I started my career as a staff nurse in the medical stepdown unit. I cared for patients who suffered heart attacks, heart failure and various vascular disorders. We care for a wide range of patients, many of whom have undergone complex cardiovascular procedures and need specialized care.
What is your current role?
Three years ago, I moved into my current role as a cardiac care coordinator. My primary responsibilities as cardiac coordinator are facilitating the flow and placement of cardiac patients, supporting our cardiac team and ensuring appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios based on patient acuity. This role also allows me to continue working within our cardiac intensive care unit based on our census and needs.
What made you decide to pursue a career in nursing?
My cousin, DeDe, who I looked up to so much as a young girl, was a nurse at Indian Path Community Hospital. She was my sole inspiration to become a nurse after listening to stories of her nursing career. After three years of college, I changed my major from accounting to nursing and never looked back. It’s one of the best decisions I ever made.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The most rewarding part of nursing is the outcomes. Knowing that you had a role in saving a life or improving someone’s quality of life is the most rewarding experience. Another rewarding aspect is the friendships you develop. Healthcare workers are a close-knit family. Teamwork and support of each other are what get us through some of our most challenging days. You truly depend on the people around you each day, and that teamwork builds lasting friendships.
What have you learned about yourself from doing what you do?
I am resilient. Healthcare is stressful, and each day brings a new challenge to overcome. You have to face those challenges head-on, often with little time to prepare. I couldn’t do it without the support of the other nurses, providers, nursing assistants and respiratory therapists. We all work together for a common goal.
Who inspires you, personally and professionally?
Professionally, I can’t name just one person. I work with very talented cardiologists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and leaders. I draw inspiration from each of them.
Personally, it’s my family. They inspire me to be the best I can be and are my support system every day.
What was one of your career’s most impactful personal moments so far?
The first year of COVID-19 was my most impactful moment. I didn’t work on a COVID unit but saw its impacts throughout the hospital. It was a scary and heartbreaking time.
What was your proudest moment (career or otherwise)?
My 25th anniversary at Holston Valley was a proud personal moment for me. Healthcare is much different than in 1995 and is much more challenging now. However, I’m proud that I have and continue to conquer these challenges, which has made me a better, stronger nurse.
What four words best describe you?
Mom, wife, nurse, determined
If you could tell your 20-year-old self one thing, what would it be?
You will never stop learning, no matter how long you do it.
