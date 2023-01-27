Recognized nationally as being one of the best banks to work for, Bank of Tennessee has an unwavering commitment to providing a happy and healthy environment for its employees.

The management team at Bank of Tennessee understands their employees are their greatest asset. Detra Cleven, chief operating officer, said, “Bank of Tennessee is committed to the health and well-being of our employees. We believe a happy and healthy employee makes a safe, sound and fun workplace and impacts our ability to give exceptional service we give our customers.”

Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting

wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org. Hannah Shipley is the program coordinator and can be reached at hshipley@healthykingsport.org.

