Recognized nationally as being one of the best banks to work for, Bank of Tennessee has an unwavering commitment to providing a happy and healthy environment for its employees.
The management team at Bank of Tennessee understands their employees are their greatest asset. Detra Cleven, chief operating officer, said, “Bank of Tennessee is committed to the health and well-being of our employees. We believe a happy and healthy employee makes a safe, sound and fun workplace and impacts our ability to give exceptional service we give our customers.”
Bank of Tennessee’s board and senior leadership team have made substantial investments in the health and wellness of their employees for more than 15 years. Cleven is just one member of the bank’s leadership team that leads by example as she demonstrates a personal commitment to health and wellness.
The Human Resources Department initiates bank-wide fitness challenges presented to employees as opportunities to engage in healthy living. Over the years, these challenges have had different themes and objectives. Some examples include a team-driven fitness challenge where employees participate in and track the amount of exercise they do each week. This approach encouraged employees to motivate each other and achieve goals as a team. Another recent bank-wide healthy challenge encouraged employees to understand BMI (body mass index) and educated them on strategies to improve their personal BMI.
Bank of Tennessee’s approach includes many components that work together to improve and maintain employee health and wellness. The bank has onsite fitness centers at several branches and its Operations Center for employees and family members at no cost. These designated fitness areas allow employees to exercise on their lunch break or immediately after work, removing cost and time barriers.
An annual wellness incentive can be used to offset the costs associated with gym memberships, smoking cessation and weight loss programs, physical activity-oriented event reimbursement, and more. Bank of Tennessee employees can earn credits to help offset the costs associated with health plan deductibles through a Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA).
Partnerships with outside organizations play an important role in the bank’s healthy initiative. That is why Bank of Tennessee joined the Healthy Kingsport collaborative.
“Healthy Kingsport has made an important impact on the health and wellness of those living and working in the Kingsport community. Bank of Tennessee’s partnership with Healthy Kingsport is a great resource we can offer our employees,” Cleven said.
If you have any questions about how Healthy Kingsport can help promote health and wellness within your organization, please reach out to us to set up a discussion. To see how we invest in our community, follow us on all social media platforms.
LATEST VIDEOS
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting
wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org. Hannah Shipley is the program coordinator and can be reached at hshipley@healthykingsport.org.