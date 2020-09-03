As we age, health becomes more important. Thanks to improvements in medicine and health, we live longer lives now.
September is Healthy Aging Month, and for more than 20 years the event has provided inspiration and practical ideas for adults 45 and over to improve their physical, mental, social, and financial well-being. The number of people over 45 is growing every year. The attention used to be just on the Baby Boomers.
Stay active
Exercise can be as simple as walking just 10 or 15 minutes three to four times a week and increasing as you go. Healthy Kingsport, the senior center and Parks and Recreation have partnered to start a new senior walking program, Mile-agers. Join us at the Lynn View Community Center each Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to stay active and win some great incentives.
Maintain a healthy diet
As we age, our metabolism slows and we need fewer calories. Proper portion sizes are essential. Inevitably, eating larger portions than recommended, known as overeating, leads to obesity, which could trigger even more significant health concerns such as diabetes or heart disease. An easy way to balance nutrition: Your plate should have slightly less than one-quarter proteins (lean meat, fish, poultry or legumes) and fruits, marginally more than one-quarter grains and vegetables. Additionally, stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water, at least 6-8 glasses per day. Boosting the amount of fresh vegetables in our diet is an easy way to feel full without consuming a lot of calories.
Be social
During the pandemic, it’s hard to be social with the push for social distancing. An inactive lifestyle devoid of interaction with friends and family leads to health issues, and isolation can lead to depression. Once the pandemic is over and the new norm kicks in, reach out and invite friends and family over! Or you can socialize with others by volunteering, joining a class, or being a caregiver, which may help you look forward to activities such as cooking with their help, playing cards/games, or simply talking. If you can no longer drive, look for transportation services to help you get out and attend social events. If you’re computer literate, schedule FaceTime conversations with children and grandchildren. Just by interacting and talking with someone daily, you will do your mind and mental health a world of good.
Balance mind and body
Keep your mind active by reading the newspaper or reading on your tablet. Keeping your mind active and engaged may ward off brain chemistry changes that could lead to Alzheimer’s disease. Working on puzzles and reading books are also great for the mind and will help reduce stress resulting from aging problems.
Consider a new hobby. Yoga is a great way to improve your flexibility and balance. It is also great for the mind and will help reduce stress that comes with aging problems.
Regular checkups and yearly physicals are a must. Don’t ignore symptoms. If you’re not feeling well, don’t “wait for it to go away.” While you don’t need to visit the doctor for every ailment, know yourself and your body well enough to detect something out of the ordinary. An annual check is also essential; this would include your eye doctor and dentist as well as your physician.
Healthy Aging Month encourages you to act how you feel — instead of acting your age!