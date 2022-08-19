Local news logo
Staff reports

The Health Wagon is hosting an Innovative Readiness Training event which provides no-cost medical, dental and vision services from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

Volunteers needed: General, registration, nurses, dentists, hygienists, EMTs

