Health Wagon seeks more volunteers for free clinic at Wise County Fairgrounds From staff reports Aug 19, 2022 The Health Wagon is hosting an Innovative Readiness Training event which provides no-cost medical, dental and vision services from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds.Volunteers needed: General, registration, nurses, dentists, hygienists, EMTsPlease contact aperrigan@thehealthwagon.org for more details.