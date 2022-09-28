Tennessee Voices staff members Ashley Arnold, left, and Monica Schmidt address the Hawkins County Commission Monday. The pair informed county officials about Tennessee Voices’ efforts to reduce the number of suicides in the state.
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.
According to the proclamation, more than 1,100 Tennesseans die from suicide every year. It is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10 to 14 and young adults between the ages of 25 and 34.
The proclamation also states that suicide is the third leading cause of death for ages 15 to 24.
Ashley Arnold, a family support specialist for Tennessee Voices, spoke to the commission about the proclamation. Arnold works with individuals and families who are the victims of crime.
Arnold said that through her job, she has witnessed the impact of suicide.
“I work with individuals who have been the victim of sexual assault, abuse, neglect, child abuse, hate crimes, domestic violence, human trafficking and survivors of homicide victims,” Arnold said.
“I work and live within Hawkins County. Most of us know that these types of situations are within our own community. The program provides a way to heal and to learn from trauma that comes from being the victim of a crime with the work that I do with the individuals that I’ve had the privilege of working with. Through Tennessee Voices, I have seen suicide destroy lives firsthand.”
Monica Schmidt, vice president of programs and outpatient services, said Tennessee Voices’ goal is to prevent suicides and to help provide resources like family screenings.
“That’s our ultimate goal is to bring awareness to open the conduit for people to talk about suicide (so) our kids will tell us when they’re feeling that way so that we can hopefully reduce the numbers.”