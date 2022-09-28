ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.

