The Johnson City Community Health Center will be hosting its second annual free Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The Johnson City Community Health Center, which is operated by East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing, serves seven counties in Northeast Tennessee including Washington, Sullivan, Carter, Unicoi and Johnson counties.
The Community Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnson City Community Health Center, located at 2151 Century Lane in Johnson City
The free event, which connects community members with health care resources in the area, will offer health resources and screenings as well as connections to health care providers and clinics throughout the region.
“This is something that we just feel is really important for our community,” said event organizer Vanessa Smith, adding that part of the event’s goal is to spread awareness of the services that the Johnson City Community Health Center offers.
“So really just letting people know who we are, and that we’re here to serve not only the uninsured and underinsured, but the entire community throughout the region,” she said. “We have a lot of services under one roof, and I think that’s something that not a lot of places around here can offer.”
Smith said the Community Health Fair is also an important way for community members to meet with health care providers from across the region and learn about the services that are offered.
Some of the community partners that will be at the event include A Step Ahead Foundation, Ballad Health Trauma Services, Branch House Family Justice Center, Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program through the Tennessee Department of Health, and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
The event will also have a carnival-themed kids zone with snacks, games, face painting and inflatables. There will also be free food and prize giveaways for attendees.
Smith said last year’s event was well-received by the community, and organizers hope people will return again this year to receive services and learn about new health care resources in the area.
We just welcome everyone to come out,” Smith said. “We’ll have, again, free food with a little eating area where they can just sit down and enjoy their food, a kids zone to bring the kids to, lots of free stuff will be handed out, and it’ll just be an opportunity to get to know us. Come in, meet our providers, meet our nurses and our staff and then also possibly get connected with other community resources.”