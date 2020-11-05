Every day, millions of people consume sugar-filled drinks and think nothing of it. With sugary drinks now proven to increase the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease, and with obesity being a significant cause of cancer, Healthy Kingsport is on a mission to change that.
Words like “obesity,” “cancer,” “diabetes” and “heart disease” seem ominous, but not very personal. This is simply not the case. There is a reason nutrition experts recommend drinking water instead of sugary beverages.
FACT CHECK
Water makes up more than half of your body weight.
Every cell in your body needs water to function correctly. That’s why it’s crucial to stay hydrated and replace the water you lose through everyday activities, such as breathing and sweating.
Although all beverages help with hydration by providing some water, certain beverages are better choices than others. Are the sugary drinks worth 900 miles? Drink two sodas a day for 30 days, and you’ll have taken in about 5 pounds of sugar and a whopping 9,000 calories from the beverages alone. An average person would have to run 900 miles to work off those calories.
Water (like tap water or fluoridated bottled water) also contains fluoride, promoting good oral health. The fluoride strengthens teeth, making them less susceptible to damage from plaque and sugars. With regular six-month checkups and cleanings missed due to the pandemic, Dr. Kevin Martin of Martin Dentistry stresses “brushing twice per day, floss daily, and avoid sugar-sweetened beverages, especially if you have stretched out the time since your last cleaning.”
COVID-19 IMPACT
Is it safe to drink from a water fountain during the pandemic? There’s no evidence that you can get COVID-19 from the water itself. But since the virus may linger on surfaces, experts say that schools and businesses should encourage everyone to bring water from home to minimize direct contact with fountains. Filling a water bottle is the best practice these days, and it’s better than drinking directly from the fountain.
HOW CAN I GET INVOLVED?
Healthy Kingsport did some digging and found out Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools need your help. All schools have a water fountain, but all do not have refill stations. Water-bottle filling stations are water fountains that pour from the top into a standing bottle. Usually, they’re part of a unit that also includes a common drinking fountain. Thus far, Healthy Kingsport and sponsors were able to sponsor 57 refill stations between the two school systems. We have 24 schools in KCS and 48 in the SCS that still need refill stations. For $1,000, an organization/business or individual can sponsor a water refill station for any school. For a thank you, each sponsor will be able to put their business’ logo on the refill station. If you would like to sponsor one or more, please contact Aiesha Banks at abanks@healthykingsport.org.