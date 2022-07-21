Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman, the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport.

Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue for physical activity and an incentive to purchase and eat healthier fruits and vegetables.

Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport. She can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org.

