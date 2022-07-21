Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman, the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport.
Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue for physical activity and an incentive to purchase and eat healthier fruits and vegetables.
Who doesn’t want free produce?
The program began June 1 and will run through the end of the market’s season in October. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Participants will sign up with Makenzy Bennett, the Healthy Kingsport program coordinator intern, upon arrival at the welcome booth inside the Farmers Market building. Participants will then walk a one-mile route at their own pace.
At the completion of the route, participants will return to the booth to receive $4 in tokens from Makenzy to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables from participating vendors. Tokens will expire at the end of the market season, so be sure to cash them in.
To date, this program has had approximately 500 participants and has put more than $1,500 worth of free produce in the hands of community members. Post pictures of your walking route or produce purchase on Facebook and tag Healthy Kingsport for a chance to win bonus bucks!
Pilot program
The ARCDC ran Farmacy Fit as a pilot program, funded by the Tennessee Department of Health, in 2018 at the Johnson City and Jonesborough farmers markets. Community relations director Aubrey Baker said, “We are thrilled to resume the program through the generous support of Eastman and in partnership with the city of Kingsport and Healthy Kingsport. All program partners share a common goal to improve the quality of life for our region.”
Two in three adults in Sullivan County are overweight and one in three are obese. With the main causes of obesity being diet, environment and physical inactivity, the program provides increased access to nutritious produce and encourages physical activity through creating a supportive community.
“Farmacy Fit will support our local farmers while also giving community members a fun, family activity. We hope to encourage new market visitors who can have fun together and enjoy more fruits and vegetables,” says Kristie Leonard, Kingsport Farmers Market manager.
For more information
Walks will take place rain or shine unless it is thundering. For more information about Farmacy Fit: Farmers Market Walking Program, visit https://arcd.org/farmacy-fit/.
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport. She can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org.